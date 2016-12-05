Allegan County ordered to begin presidential recount at noon today

A recount of Allegan County’s presidential voting is set to begin this afternoon.

Final preparations are still being made, but, barring any other last-minute challenges, deputy clerk Jason Watts said the recount will take place at Allegan High School’s conference center throughout either one or two days.

“It is a hand recount,” he said. “A tabulator recount would be an additional cost.”

Tabulators are the electronic machines that use optical scanners to read ballots and then tally votes.

“We’d have to have them reprogrammed, test them, then transport them,” he said. “Just, no.”

He said he hoped to organize 18 tables with two people at each, counting. They will each be paid per diems of $45 for a half day and $90 for a full day.

He said if reports are to be believed that the law states the county will receive $7,125 from the state to defray costs of the recount.

The recount was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who filed for it Nov. 30. She paid the required fee of $973,250.

The recount is proceeding today after U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith issued an order, reportedly just after midnight today, calling for it to begin without further delay.

The recount was scheduled to begin Friday, but, according to Goldsmith’s written Dec. 5 opinion, President-elect Donald J. Trump filed objections to Stein’s petition. That was rejected after the state canvassing board deadlocked on responding to Trump’s objections, which were then sent to the Michigan Court of Appeals, “with an application for by-pass pending in the Michigan Supreme Court.”

That appeal prohibited election officials from beginning the recount until after two business days, made effectively longer by the weekend. State law requires the official vote tally to be decided by Dec. 13.

Goldsmith said, “Without completion of the recount, any controversy regarding which candidate’s electors had been elected in the Nov. 8 election might ultimately be decided by Congress, rather than conclusively determined by Michigan.”

Because of that, the time allocated for the recount has become known as the “safe harbor” period.

Goldsmith said, “Plaintiffs here have shown a credible threat that the recount, if delayed, would not be completed by the ‘safe harbor’ day.”

He then noted that director of elections Christopher Thomas, also a defendant in the court proceedings, had testified that the 11- or 12-day window for a recount would have been difficult; if delayed until Dec. 7 it would have been “a monumental undertaking.”

Goldsmith prioritized avoiding the disenfranchisement of Michigan voters over the remaining issues in the case.

He ordered “to cease any delay in the commencement of the recount... as of noon on Dec. 5, 2016... Defendants shall instruct all governmental units participating in the recount to assemble necessary staff to work sufficient hours to assure that the recount is completed in time to comply with the ‘safe harbor’ provision.”

