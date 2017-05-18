Allegan County News office is moving to Hubbard Street

Like the Jeffersons of the late 70s sitcom, The Allegan County News is movin’ on up—upstairs, that is.

And down the road. After spending more than two decades or so in the lower level of the Allegan Professional Building, the newspaper is moving directly one block south to 241 Hubbard St. It’s not quite a “deluxe apartment in the sky,” but it has gloriously large windows looking out on both Hubbard Street and Allegan’s riverfront.

Due to the move, our phone lines are expected to be down for a short time in the morning on Friday, May 19.

The move began in earnest this week, so we ask readers and those stopping by to pardon our dust as we figure out exactly where everything will go.

Our P.O. Box 189 has not changed, nor will our phone number.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.