Allegan County Family Planning set to close Oct. 1

Family Planning of Allegan County has announced it will be closing its doors on Oct. 1 due to a sharp decrease in clients.

“Due in part to the many changes in the operations of the health care field in recent years, the board of directors feels it is no longer a feasible option to maintain our clinic,” said board president Erin Radke. “It has been our honor and pleasure to serve thousands of women and men of Allegan and neighboring counties since 1970.”

Radke feels the reason for the decrease in clients is partly due to the Affordable Care Act.

“Many clients now have private insurance or a Medicaid plan and can go to a health care provider for similar services”, she said. “Unfortunately, there are some clients who do not have insurance as well as those who require confidential services.

“Our hope is that these clients will utilize other resources, provided in our referral list.”

The last day for services will be Sept. 30. Staff will be checking voice mail for messages until Dec. 31, 2016. Requests for medical records will be handled Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the end of 2016.

Established in 1970, the Title X program is funded by the federal government to provide comprehensive reproductive, clinical and educational health care and contraceptive methods, regardless of income. As a pregnancy prevention service, termination of pregnancy is not provided through this program.

The clinic is currently down to only three part-time employees due to previous staff cuts. Longtime director Sharon Bradley retired three years ago after several decades of service.

The Family Planning clinic is located within the health department at the Allegan County Human Services building at the Dumont Lake services complex.

Radke said many Title X Family Planning programs have already shut their doors, including in the surrounding counties of Barry/Eaton and VanBuren/Cass within their respective health departments.

Ottawa County’s Family Planning Title X program is still up and running. It is at the Ottawa Department of Public Health, 12251 James St., Holland and will provide services to non-Ottawa County residents. Call (616) 396-5266.

Kalamazoo and Kent counties’ Title X programs are through Planned Parenthood and offer comparable services for birth control methods, education, annual exams, pap smears, breast screening, pregnancy tests and STD services. Kalamazoo’s is at 4201 W. Michigan Ave. Call (269) 372-1200. Kent County’s is at 425 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids. Call (616) 459-3101.

For pregnancy testing and counseling, call Positive Options in Allegan, (269) 686-7111 or Holland at (616) 396-5840.

For pregnancy counseling and adoption services, call (616) 396-0623 at Bethany Christian Services, 12048 James St., Holland.

For a more comprehensive list of area clinics and service assistance programs, call Family Planning of Allegan at (269) 686-4560 or pick up a list at 3255 122nd Ave.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.