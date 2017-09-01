Allegan County Fair factoids shared, remembered

What band is returning for its sixth performance at the Allegan County Fair? Who came back in October when their sold-out show was cancelled due to 9/11? What band failed to get new tennis shoes in their contract? What band made an impromptu performance at Bubba’s Sports Bar and Grill? What fair board member is the longest serving? Who got married on stage during the 100th anniversary of the Allegan County Fair?

During an Aug. 24 appreciation dinner on the fair stage for sponsors and press, these fair factoids were shared by long standing board members—the longest of which is Hank Barber who’s been on The Allegan County Agricultural Society board of directors for 47 years.

It’s the country and southern rock band Alabama who is returning for their sixth appearance at the Allegan County Fair.

Alabama was the first big ticket band to sign on at the fair in 1986, said Barber. That was just after their “Greatest Hits” compilation went over five times platinum, making them the most successful country act of the 1980s.

Barber recalled having to conduct a stress test on the stage for 80,000 pounds of lights and equipment. It passed and the band returned in 1987, 1988, 1996, 1997 and now in 2017. They also performed at the fairgrounds during a B-93 Bash, making their return to the fair stage—good ol‘ No. 7.

It was Jeff Foxworthy who was scheduled to appear at the Allegan County Fair within a day or two of 9/11 in 2001. When that sold-out show was cancelled, Foxworthy said he would return to do a show on his first open date.

A month later, he rescheduled and flew out of Atlanta to Allegan. Two of his cronies from the Blue Collar Tour were going to do a show in the Midwest the next night, so they came north with him. Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy joined Foxworthy on stage in Allegan on Oct. 16, 2001.

Impressed by a crowd that brushed the accumulating snow off their shoulders, the comedians gave the audience their money’s worth, said fair director Saree Miller.

It will be the third appearance at the fair for Larry the Cable Guy who also came to “Git ’er done” at the 2005 fair.

How does the fair get the country’s top performers to keep get coming back? Hometown hospitality and great facilities.

Marilyn Barber said she cooked for the bands for many years. When Larry the Cable Guy was offered some homemade soup on that cold night in October, he downed six to seven bowls.

“He thanked us for the vegetable beef soup—something he didn’t get much of living in Florida,” said her husband Hank. “I never told him it was venison.”

Marilyn first started cooking for the entertainment with Jim Nabors, best known for his role on The Andy Griffith Show as Gomer Pyle, a bumbling gas station attendant with a gifted classical singing voice.

“It was around 1984,” Marilyn said. “He wanted homemade chili.”

Apparently the entertainment can’t live on corndogs and elephant ears alone.

As the bands’ ticket prices escalated, so did their demands. The Back Street Boys asked for new tennis shoes in their contract. They didn’t get any. One entertainer several fair board members agree was the gentleman of them all—Garth Brooks.

“He hung around signing autographs and talking to campers until 4 a.m. with a toothbrush hanging out of his mouth,” said Joan Riksen.

In 2006, country duo Big & Rich not only provided grandstand entertainment, after the concert, they delighted those in town with an impromptu performance at Bubba’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Miller said other “sweethearts” have been Luke Ryan, Johnny and June Cash and Brantley Gilbert whose manager was bubbling with excitement over the back stage facility.

“He called it the Taj Mahal of county fairs because it has showers, a make-up room and special needs accessibility,” she said. “Other fairs have nothing.”

It takes a lot of people to help put on the fair. Some of the 15 volunteer fair board members were recognized for their years of service during the appreciation dinner.

Coming in behind Barber’s 47 years were Harry Chestnut, 33 years; Tim McPherson, 30 years; Irene Waanders, 30 years; and Bill Riksen, 28 years.

Barber said he actually started working at the fair 65 years ago. Before that he served as a messenger boy between buildings.

“I worked for the Allegan State Bank right out of school and Earl Delano (the bank and fair board president) put me to work at the ticket sales booth,” said Barber, who himself went on to be president of First National Bank. “Tickets were $2 and parking was 50 cents.”

Sixty-five years ago was also the fair’s 100th anniversary. The year was 1952, and a new attendance record was set at 95,720. One of the centennial celebrations was the “real life” wedding of Wanda Kleinbrink and Tom Clark on stage, set with church-like scenery in front of the grandstand Tuesday evening at 7:30. Miss Kleinbrink wore a gown styled after the one worn by France’s Princess Eugenie, who was married in 1852. The wedding party arrived in horse drawn carriages and the bridegroom rode in on horseback.

It was also the year the old wooden bleacher seats were replaced, the grandstand was completely remodeled and enlarged along with the stage, the ground at the west end of the grandstand was filled in, the race track rebuilt and widened, a large parking lot was built on the eastern part of the fair property to accommodate hundreds of cars and neon lights were used for the first time.

Today the fair has 350 to 400 paid employees. In 2015, its attendance record broke the 300,000 mark, which hasn’t been beaten yet. The 4-H livestock auction broke its sales record in 2014, at $677,000.

