Allegan County Fair attendance is second-highest

With the carnival rides disassembled and sugary confections being wheeled to another venue, the 164th Allegan County Fair is a memory but will go down in history with the second-highest attendance at the gate with 290,520.

“It was a great year and we thank all who came,” said fair manager Saree Miller. “We got really nervous when it kicked off to a rainy start but when the weather broke, everyone came out.”

The first Saturday was the only washout with the Brew Rock, three-band event being cancelled due to threatening weather; however, the bands were paid and the ticket holders were refunded.

Even so, gate numbers were down only 4 percent from last year’s record setting attendance that broke the 300,000 mark for the first time in fair history.

“Rascal Flatts set a new record for second Friday ticket sales, the rodeo on Thursday (with free grandstand seating) saw its biggest crowd ever, and the demolition derby on the second Saturday was almost a sellout,” Miller said.

The second Saturday, or last day of the fair, set a new record for Skerbeck Entertainment in carnival ticket sales. Their numbers were up 7 percent over last year’s record breaking year.

The 4-H youth also had a great fair week with the third-largest livestock sale bringing in about $621,000. The 2014 sale still stands at the all-time high of $667,000. Last year was second at $652,000.

A new record was set with 51 gallon-of-milk buyers giving $17,375 to support the Dairy Grand Champions, Dairy 4-H members and the 4-H program in Allegan County.

During the livestock auction, 4-H leaders Pam Slinkman and Chris Lussenden sold pallet furniture for “Make the Match for Allegan County 4-H.” The Michigan 4-H Foundation matches the donations dollar for dollar. They sold a bench, chair and coffee table for $900, which means they made $1,800.

Michigan State University Extension 4-H coordinator Dian Liepe said youth at the fair were dealt a bit of rain but it didn’t damper their spirits and there was no severe weather during any of the shows. Although the Youth Gymkhana Horse show got wet, it continued without a hitch. Megan Snoeyink of the Rabbit River Riders 4-H Club won the Grand Champion Performance.

For the second year in a row, Miles Wixom of the Milk N Honey 4-H Club won the 2016 All Around Showmanship contest, showing beef and dairy. If he wins next year, he gets to keep the traveling trophy. The competition is tight though. One point behind him was Mary Mulder of the Young Riders Drivers & Critters and Overisel Champs 4-H clubs. She was the top horse/pony driving showman along with several other species. Only two points behind Wixom was Katrina Tucker of Kids & Kritters 4-H Club, a top showman in dairy steer, dairy starter and sheep.

The Allegan County “Show Us Your Talent” contest also produced some winners.

First place went to Macy Krupiczewicz of Byron Center, second place to Kaitlyn Willet of South Haven and third place to Larry Terbeek of Comstock. All three stretched their vocal cords for the win.

