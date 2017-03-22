Allegan County Fair announces Alabama, John Michael Montgomery as first concert for 2017

The has made its first concert announcement for 2017.

Country acts Alabama with John Michael Montgomery are coming to the Allegan County Fair.

The first acts to be announced for the 2017 fair lineup, their performances will be Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 and go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at www.allegancountyfair.com, www.etix.com or at 1-888-673-6501.

Tickets include fair admission if purchased prior to Aug. 15 but do not include parking.

The story of Alabama is the kind of story you read about in books and watch on the big screen at the movies.

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook went from picking cotton in the fields to international stars that went on to sell 73 million albums while changing the face and sound of country music. They formed a band in 1969 and changed their name to Alabama in 1977.

In 1980 the band broke through with its first Top 20 hit “My Home’s In Alabama” and introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience.

“We were renegades in sneakers and T-shirts,” said Gentry. “We had long hair and played loud and some of the country folks resisted us for a while. But then of course they did accept us and then after that, our success made it lots easier for other bands to try it in country music.”

Artists benefiting from that breakthrough and inspired by Alabama include Zac Brown Band, Florida Georgia Line, Eli Young Band, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan as well as pop and rock stars from Ed Sheeran to Jon Bon Jovi.

Gentry said, “I was part of a benefit concert at the Ryman and I look over there’s Jon Bon Jovi. He walked over and said hello and it turns out he’s a fan of our music.”

The band has charted 43 No. 1 singles and won 178 CMA awards while having 21 albums certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum and are world-class philanthropists who have raised over $250 million for charity.

They released the new studio album “Southern Drawl” in 2015, which includes the songs “Come Find Me,” “I Wanna Be There,” “American Farmer” and “Hillbilly Wins the Lotto Money.”

John Michael Montgomery has had one of country music’s most storied careers.

Behind the string of hit records, the roomful of awards and the critical and fan accolades that have defined his phenomenal success lies a connection that goes beyond his undeniable talent and his proven knack for picking hits. Since the days when “Life’s A Dance” turned him from an unknown artist into a national star, his rich baritone has carried that most important of assets—believability. Few artists in any genre sing with more heart than this handsome Kentucky-born artist.

It is readily apparent in love songs that have helped set the standard for a generation. Songs like “I Swear,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That” still resonate across the landscape—pop icon and country newcomer Jessica Simpson cited “I Love The Way You Love Me” as an influence in a recent interview.

It is apparent in the 2004 hit “Letters From Home”—one of the most moving tributes to the connection between soldiers and their families ever recorded—and in “The Little Girl” a tale of redemption that plumbs both the harrowing and the uplifting. It is, apparent even in the pure fun that has always found its way into John Michael's repertoire—songs like “Be My Baby Tonight” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

Now, with the release of “Time Flies,” which he co-produced with Byron Gallimore, Montgomery takes another big step forward, strengthening his position as one of the most versatile and compelling vocalists on the country scene.

Montgomery can count 16 million albums sold with 15 No. 1 singles, four ACM Awards and three CMA Awards.