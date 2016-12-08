Home / News / Allegan County completes recount in one day

Allegan County completes recount in one day

December 8, 2016 - 14:25
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

A matter of minutes after Allegan County completed its recount of its presidential election results Wednesday evening, the judicial order requiring it was lifted.

The county’s elections clerk Jason Watts said several teams of workers stayed until 7 p.m. last night to complete the recount in one day. Counting began at 9 a.m. that morning at Allegan High School’s conference center.

Changes in the results were minor; President-elect Donald Trump gained a total of 35 votes; Democrat Hillary Clinton had gained 10. There were two more total votes for the Green Party’s Jill Stein, who filed for the recount.

Of the 66 total precincts in the county, five could not be recounted, including: Allegan Township (No. 1), Fillmore Township, Hopkins Township, Lee Township and Saugatuck Township.

