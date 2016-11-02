Allegan County CMH director placed on leave

Allegan County Community Mental Health executive director Marianne Huff was placed on paid administrative leave at her own request Friday, Oct. 28.

The CMH board of directors voted unanimously that night to approve the leave following more than an hour of public comments and another hour in closed session reviewing a document provided by the board’s legal counsel.

This meeting followed on the heels of one Oct. 22, at which the board spent approximately four hours in closed session reviewing an internal investigation commissioned by the CMH board to look into employee complaints about Huff’s leadership style.

The report, prepared by an outside firm, is more than 90 pages long and has not been released to the public.

Oct. 28, former employee Robin Lavender said more than 50 past and current CMH employees signed on to a formal request to the board to remove from their positions Huff, CFO Gary Smith and human resources director Nan Lawrence. The agency employs approximately 150 currently.

As she and two others spoke, half of those in the meeting room audience stood in support, many wearing black clothing.

CMH recipient rights officer Meghan Launius read, “The justification for this request is built upon a longstanding trend of ineffective leadership, harassment, retaliatory action directed towards staff and ethical violations of personal and professional boundaries.”

Training coordinator Dale Shannon read further from the statement, referring to the aforementioned behavior and how it violated the CMH rules for employee conduct. He noted the handbook had been used as justification for terminating other employees.

Launius, switching off reading the prepared statement with Shannon, said, “It is our expectation that the report... has demonstrated these requirements of the ACCHMS Code of Conduct have not been upheld and have provided detailed examples of the behaviors that have created the hostile work environment that permeates ACCMHS.”

Many more spoke, including those who defended Huff’s passion for advocacy, her dedication to her job and how she had often gone above and beyond in helping so many receive exceptional mental health services.

One Huff supporter who did not identify herself said she had advocated in the field for four decades said if Huff left this community it will have lost a great advocate.

“Our consumers need her,” she said. “I really do feel bad about the employees, but somebody has to be the boss; somebody has to make the decisions. It’s not about making every single person happy. It’s about what’s best for the agency.

“I cannot imagine what this board has gone through to get to this point.”

Rose Wiekierak said she was the mother of a severely impaired child Huff had helped get services by cutting through some bureaucratic obstacles.

I found her to be very compassionate,” she said.

Several calling for Huff’s ouster said they agreed Huff was an effective and amazing advocate, but the environment she was creating for her staff could not be ignored.

Former vocational services supervisor Heather Barcy said, “What she is not is an amazing leader. The fracture that is widening and deepening this agency is evident by this,” and she raised her arms to gesture at the packed meeting room, with the crowd in attendance spilling out into the lobby. “I left a job I loved and people I loved working with a year ago because I felt powerless.”

Employees were not the only ones caught up in the strife; several individuals representing organizations and providers spoke to say the dispute was damaging the professional relationships the agency has with those with whom it does business.

Cynthia Simpson, CEO of Creating Independence 2 in Wayland works with developmentally disabled and mentally individuals in Allegan County, providing community living supports.

“I had a very good experience with the director; I worked closely with her. You could tell she cared about consumers,” Simpson said. “Now everything feels so divided—that it’s hard to even know what you dare say or do. When I saw all those employees stand up today at the meeting, it made me fearful of retaliation.”

The administrative team’s executive assistant Myrna Simon submitted a written statement that tried to bridge the divide between the two sets of employees.

“In my 30 years of working at this agency, I have never witnessed such board disorganization, nor seen so few staff being given so much power resulting in their misguided thinking that they can remove leadership they don’t like just by complaining to only a few board members,” she said, urging the board to not release Huff. She further asked why this matter was not discussed with Huff as part of her annual evaluation. “I just don’t understand how it was allowed to get to this point and for that I blame the board. We need to step back and look at the bigger picture.

CMH board chair Jon Campbell said the board commissioned the report following complaints from the employees. It was done by Keller Thoma Law Firm in Southfield.

“It’s essentially a personnel matter,” he said, and the report was designed to help the board handle the matter.

The report was ordered in July following closed session discussions; at the same meeting a proposal to place Huff on paid administrative leave failed by a 5-7 vote.

Cambell said Huff submitted her request to be placed on leave was received between the Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 meetings.

On Oct. 28, two proposals failed to put interim directors in place in the wake of Huff being placed on leave. A 6-6 tie failed to give the job to information services director Patrick Thebert-Wright; a similar motion to give the job to Smith failed 7-5.

Campbell said Tuesday, Nov. 2, the board would take up the issue again at its next meeting on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the county service building.

Huff, of Dearborn, succeeded Paul Brinkley in 2010.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.