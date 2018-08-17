Allegan County 2018 primary election official results

Below are the official results (except for Plainwell library’s proposal; see below) of contested races and ballot proposals for the Aug. 7 primary election. The Allegan County Board of Canvassers certified election results Monday afternoon. Italics denotes incumbents.

District 80 State Representative

Democrats

Eriq Almquist 1,826

Mark Ludwig 4,530

Allegan County

911 surcharge, max $3, through 2025

16,884 yes / 5,632 no

Road Millage Renewal, 1 mill, six years

16,270 yes / 6,237 no

Senior Services Millage, 0.493 mill, four years

16,395 yes / 6,182 no

Allegan County Prosecutor

Republicans

Myrene Koch 7,498

Michael Villar 6,676

District 1 County Com­mis­s­ioner

Republicans

Anthony Brown 396

Dean Kapenga 1,711

District 3 County Com­mis­s­ioner

Republicans

William Sorensen 829

Max Thiele 1,180

District 7 County Com­mis­s­ioner

Republicans

Rick Cain 978

Nathaniel Sherman 445

Allegan District Library

Operating Millage Renewal, 0.85 mill, 10 years

2,370 yes / 1,078 no

Allegan Public Schools

Operating Millage Renewal, 18.4172* mills, two years (non-homestead)

2,070 yes / 1,351 no

Allegan Township

Solid Waste and Recycling surcharge, $36 annually, five years

639 yes / 369 no

Road Rebuilding Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years

693 yes / 302 no

Road Resurfacing Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years

675 yes / 293 no

Fire Millage Renewal, 0.25 mill, four years

581 yes / 421 no

Casco Township

Zoning Ordinance Referendum

517 yes / 407 no

Senior Services Renewal, 0.25 mill, four years

680 yes / 236 no

Cheshire Township

Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, six years

289 yes / 90 no

Dorr Township

Waste Reduction and Recycling Surcharge, $36 annually, five years

863 yes / 848 no

Parks Millage, 0.34 mill, five years

600 yes / 1,105 no

Dorr Township Library

Library Millage, 0.7980 mill, 10 years

634 yes / 1,070 no

Fillmore Township

Police Millage Renewal, 0.5 mill, four years

485 yes / 174 no

Hamilton Community Schools

Operating Millage Renewal, 18.8993* mills, two years (non-homestead)

2,486 yes / 1,100 no

Hopkins Public Schools

Operating Millage Renewal, 19.2855* mills, four years (non-homestead)

950 yes / 713 no

Hopkins Township

Fire Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years

350 yes / 163 no

Laketown Township

Multipurpose Millage Renewal, 2 mills, two years

776 yes / 403 no

Lee Township

First Responders Millage Renewal, 1 mill, six years

192 yes / 71 no

Leighton Township

Airstrip Development Referendum

1,069 yes / 717 no

Police/Fire Protection Millage Renewal, 0.9834 mill, five years

1,240 yes / 510 no

Police/Fire Protection Millage, 0.5 mill, five years

915 yes / 826 no

Road Millage Renewal, 0.9834 mill, five years

1,108 yes / 640 no

Road Millage, 1 mill, five years

815 yes / 909 no

Otsego Township

Fire Millage Renewal, 0.5 mill, five years

854 yes / 257 no

Solid Waste Disposal Millage Renewal, 0.25 mill, five years

776 yes / 327 no

Overisel Township

Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years

538 yes / 229 no

Plainwell Ransom District Library

Construction Bond Proposal, $6.2 million to build new library

2,049 yes / 1,114 no**

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

Construction Bond Proposal, $4.35 million to build new library, paid off up to 25 years

1,337 yes / 768 no

Valley Township

Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years

283 yes / 128 no

Watson Township

Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years

265 yes / 97 no

* State law limits districts from collecting on more than 18 mills, even if the millage is set above that rate.

** Official tallies were not available for Cooper Township (in Kalamazoo County) by the time The Allegan County News went to press, so this entry includes unofficial totals.

How Allegan County Voted

These numbers include only votes cast in Allegan County; each of these races will have different totals when also including tallies from outside the county.

District 72 State Representative

Republicans

Jennifer Antel 878

Steven Johnson 2,353

District 26 State Senate

Republicans

Bob Geneski 5,779

Aric Nesbitt 5,448

Don Wickstra 3,777

U.S. Senate

Republicans

John James 8,264

Sandy Pensler 6,519

Governor

Republicans

Brian Calley 3,954

Patrick Colbeck 1,618

Jim Hines 1,996

Bill Schuette 7,713

Democrats

Abdul El-Sayed 2,431

Shri Thanedar 1,523

Gretchen Whitmer 4,639