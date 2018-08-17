Allegan County 2018 primary election official results
Below are the official results (except for Plainwell library’s proposal; see below) of contested races and ballot proposals for the Aug. 7 primary election. The Allegan County Board of Canvassers certified election results Monday afternoon. Italics denotes incumbents.
District 80 State Representative
Democrats
Eriq Almquist 1,826
Mark Ludwig 4,530
Allegan County
911 surcharge, max $3, through 2025
16,884 yes / 5,632 no
Road Millage Renewal, 1 mill, six years
16,270 yes / 6,237 no
Senior Services Millage, 0.493 mill, four years
16,395 yes / 6,182 no
Allegan County Prosecutor
Republicans
Myrene Koch 7,498
Michael Villar 6,676
District 1 County Commissioner
Republicans
Anthony Brown 396
Dean Kapenga 1,711
District 3 County Commissioner
Republicans
William Sorensen 829
Max Thiele 1,180
District 7 County Commissioner
Republicans
Rick Cain 978
Nathaniel Sherman 445
Allegan District Library
Operating Millage Renewal, 0.85 mill, 10 years
2,370 yes / 1,078 no
Allegan Public Schools
Operating Millage Renewal, 18.4172* mills, two years (non-homestead)
2,070 yes / 1,351 no
Allegan Township
Solid Waste and Recycling surcharge, $36 annually, five years
639 yes / 369 no
Road Rebuilding Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years
693 yes / 302 no
Road Resurfacing Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years
675 yes / 293 no
Fire Millage Renewal, 0.25 mill, four years
581 yes / 421 no
Casco Township
Zoning Ordinance Referendum
517 yes / 407 no
Senior Services Renewal, 0.25 mill, four years
680 yes / 236 no
Cheshire Township
Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, six years
289 yes / 90 no
Dorr Township
Waste Reduction and Recycling Surcharge, $36 annually, five years
863 yes / 848 no
Parks Millage, 0.34 mill, five years
600 yes / 1,105 no
Dorr Township Library
Library Millage, 0.7980 mill, 10 years
634 yes / 1,070 no
Fillmore Township
Police Millage Renewal, 0.5 mill, four years
485 yes / 174 no
Hamilton Community Schools
Operating Millage Renewal, 18.8993* mills, two years (non-homestead)
2,486 yes / 1,100 no
Hopkins Public Schools
Operating Millage Renewal, 19.2855* mills, four years (non-homestead)
950 yes / 713 no
Hopkins Township
Fire Millage Renewal, 1 mill, four years
350 yes / 163 no
Laketown Township
Multipurpose Millage Renewal, 2 mills, two years
776 yes / 403 no
Lee Township
First Responders Millage Renewal, 1 mill, six years
192 yes / 71 no
Leighton Township
Airstrip Development Referendum
1,069 yes / 717 no
Police/Fire Protection Millage Renewal, 0.9834 mill, five years
1,240 yes / 510 no
Police/Fire Protection Millage, 0.5 mill, five years
915 yes / 826 no
Road Millage Renewal, 0.9834 mill, five years
1,108 yes / 640 no
Road Millage, 1 mill, five years
815 yes / 909 no
Otsego Township
Fire Millage Renewal, 0.5 mill, five years
854 yes / 257 no
Solid Waste Disposal Millage Renewal, 0.25 mill, five years
776 yes / 327 no
Overisel Township
Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years
538 yes / 229 no
Plainwell Ransom District Library
Construction Bond Proposal, $6.2 million to build new library
2,049 yes / 1,114 no**
Saugatuck-Douglas District Library
Construction Bond Proposal, $4.35 million to build new library, paid off up to 25 years
1,337 yes / 768 no
Valley Township
Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years
283 yes / 128 no
Watson Township
Road Millage Renewal, 2 mills, four years
265 yes / 97 no
* State law limits districts from collecting on more than 18 mills, even if the millage is set above that rate.
** Official tallies were not available for Cooper Township (in Kalamazoo County) by the time The Allegan County News went to press, so this entry includes unofficial totals.
How Allegan County Voted
These numbers include only votes cast in Allegan County; each of these races will have different totals when also including tallies from outside the county.
District 72 State Representative
Republicans
Jennifer Antel 878
Steven Johnson 2,353
District 26 State Senate
Republicans
Bob Geneski 5,779
Aric Nesbitt 5,448
Don Wickstra 3,777
U.S. Senate
Republicans
John James 8,264
Sandy Pensler 6,519
Governor
Republicans
Brian Calley 3,954
Patrick Colbeck 1,618
Jim Hines 1,996
Bill Schuette 7,713
Democrats
Abdul El-Sayed 2,431
Shri Thanedar 1,523
Gretchen Whitmer 4,639
