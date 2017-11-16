Allegan council welcomes new member, honors staff

Traci Perrigo was sworn into office by Allegan City clerk Danielle Bird during the first meeting of the Allegan City Council on Nov. 13, following an uncontested race on Election Day.

Perrigo fills the seat vacated by Deb Leverence who did not run for reelection. She received 257 votes. Incumbents Rachel McKenzie received 220 votes and Stacie Stotmeister 185.

While Perrigo is new to the council, she is no stranger to the city. She was born and raised in Allegan, served as chairman of both Positively Allegan and the Downtown Development Association and has worked at Perrigo for the past 23 years in procurement as a packaging Supplier Relationship Manager. She is married to Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tim Perrigo.

After Perrigo thanked voters for coming out on Election Day, she said the reason she ran for council was because she believed in the community.

“Exciting things are happening here,” she said. “I want to move that forward and add to it.”

Stotmeister and McKenzie were sworn in to serve another four-year term. Stacie Stotmeister and Rachel McKenzie then switched seats when former mayor-pro-tem Stotmeister was nominated as mayor and former mayor McKenzie was nominated as mayor pro-tem. Those positions are one-year terms.

Longtime constable Jim Richardson was sworn in for another two-year term. While the position is required by charter, it has no official duties. Richardson’s campaign is that he does nothing well.

The City also recognized staff members with service awards. They include:

• Danielle Bird, city clerk, 10 years with the finance department.

• Aaron Haskin, DPW director, 15 years with the Department of Public Works.

•David Sturgis, water/sewer maintenance group leader, 15 years with the DPW

• Nancy “Beth” Wheat, office manager, 15 years with the police department.

• Jay Gibson, Sergeant, 20 years with the police department.

• Richard Hoyer, police chief, 35 years with the police department.

In business, council members approved department spending requests, which included $4,177 for new taser equipment at the police department and $7,058 by the DPW for Ice Bite salt treatment and trucking costs.

Haskin said Ice Bite is a beet juice solution that sticks to the roads better. Salt brine is no longer effective under certain temperatures.

The First Congregational Church at 323 Cutler St., was given approval to place signs in right-of-ways for its “Olde Fashioned Christmas Bazaar” on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature a pig roast for $5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Positively Allegan was also given permission to place signs in right-of-ways for a New Year’s Eve party at Riverfront Plaza. The family-friendly party will be from 8 p.m. to midnight and culminate with a ball drop from the Zip Line and fireworks. A live deejay, hot cocoa bar, outdoor fire pits and games will be free and S’more ingredients will be sold.

“The Positively Allegan board is really excited about the New Year’s Eve event,” said city manager Joel Dye. “It’s a chance to celebrate new beginnings with old friends.”

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.