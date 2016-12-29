Home / News / Allegan considers eliminating committees

Allegan considers eliminating committees

December 29, 2016 - 15:34
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

In an attempt to be more transparent and to make inclusive decisions, Allegan City Council members discussed disbanding separate city operational committees and combining those meetings into the regular council meetings.

Those committees are development, public safety, public works and finance. The advisory committees include two to three council members who meet with department employees.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

For the full story, pick up a copy of the Dec. 29 issue of The Allegan County News or subscribe to the e-edition.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 417
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here