Allegan considers eliminating committees
In an attempt to be more transparent and to make inclusive decisions, Allegan City Council members discussed disbanding separate city operational committees and combining those meetings into the regular council meetings.
Those committees are development, public safety, public works and finance. The advisory committees include two to three council members who meet with department employees.
