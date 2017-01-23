Allegan Community Mental Health director resigns

As of Jan. 20, Allegan County Community Mental Health executive director Marianne Huff has resigned.

Chair Jon Campbell said the CMH board of directors had pre-approved the resignation in December.

“Ms. Huff has decided that it is time for her to move on to other endeavors,” Campbell said in an official statement Monday, Jan. 23. “The Board thanks Ms. Huff for her nearly seven years of service to the residents of Allegan County and, especially those for whose rights she has diligently advocated at the state and local levels.

“Ms. Huff led the Agency through many changes in the state mental health system. We wish her success in her future endeavors.”

CMH placed Huff on paid administrative leave at her own request in October after reviewing an internal investigation it commissioned into complaints by employees. The 90-page report, ordered in July and prepared by an outside firm, has not been released to the public.

More than 50 past and current CMH employees signed on to a formal request to the board to remove from their positions Huff, CFO Gary Smith and human resources director Nan Lawrence. The agency employs approximately 150.

Some who spoke at a CMH board’s public meeting alleged ineffective leadership, harassment and retaliatory action directed towards staff as the reasons behind many complaints.

Many also spoke out on Huff’s behalf stating her value as a champion for those the agency serves.

Campbell said the CMH board was looking a possible interim director but nothing had been formalized yet. Smith had been left in charge of the agency during Huff’s leave.

“We are discussing using a search firm with the board to fill the position,” Campbell said.