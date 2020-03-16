Allegan closes city hall, welcome center, Griswold, Regent to prevent COVID-19 spread

The City of Allegan closed city hall Monday afternoon as part of ever-evolving measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Demonstrating how rapidly new restrictions and policies have been implemented here and elsewhere in the state and nation, city hall was planned to remain open for normal hours as late as 12:20 p.m., when a city Facebook post was redirecting in-person payments to the external drop box. By 3 p.m., the full closure of the building to the public was posted.

The city also closed the Regent Theatre and Regent Arcade, Griswold Auditorium and the Welcome Center.

City manager Joel Dye said, “At this time, we are canceling public advisory meetings if there isn’t any action items that need to take place.”

That led to the cancellation of Monday’s planning commission meeting. Dye said decisions about other upcoming meetings had not been decided yet, such as the early April meetings for the Downtown Development Authority and Public Spaces Commission.

“We will look at the other meetings as their week approaches,” he said.

He said city council still plans to meet normally.

“They are still planning on meeting next Monday (March 23),” Dye said. “We have a large council chambers so people can spread out. We also have (audio) speakers in the lobby, so people can be in the lobby to listen to the discussion.”

The closures follow the state’s closure of bars, restaurant dining areas, gyms and other spaces that host gatherings. That order went into effect Monday at 3 p.m.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.