Allegan city reorganizes staff with King’s departure

Allegan City Manager Joel Dye gives the oath of office to the new city clerk Danielle Bird as council members Charles Tripp and Nancy Ingalsbee watch. It was just three weeks ago that Dye was sworn in. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

January 27, 2017 - 16:07
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Allegan city manager Joel Dye gave the oath of office to new city clerk Danielle Bird during the council meeting Monday, Jan. 23.

Bird was named interim city clerk when longtime clerk Lori Vander Clay accepted a position as clerk in New Buffalo on Jan. 3.

Bird has been with the city for nearly 10 years, starting as a receptionist and serving the past eight years as municipal account manager. Her duties as clerk will be rolled into the finance department.

Promotions director Kelsie King-Duff’s position will be replaced with a full time promotions coordinator responsible for promoting the entire city and organizing and managing events that bring people to Allegan, including the Regent Theatre, the Griswold Auditorium, the Farmer’s Market and various parks and areas throughout the city and region, Dye said Tuesday.

Parker Johnson, current Regent Theatre operations manager will assume this role.

A full-time promotions assistant position will also be created. Current Griswold coordinator Tammy Gorby will serve in this role, providing assistance to Parker and overseeing the Griswold and Farmers Market.

Dye said he would assume some of the promotions director responsibilities, including working with the downtown and the Downtown Development Authority.

A new community development coordinator will be hired for quality development, appearance and overall growth of the City of Allegan and include general city planning, economic development, code enforcement and historic district planning. Plans are to fill the position by March. It will be posted on the city website.

After spending the past three weeks evaluating the strengths of existing employees and identifying skill sets instrumental in helping staff capitalize on the council’s current goals, Dye said the restructuring of staff from two full-time employees and two part-time employees to three full-time employees will also save the city about $1,330 annually.

Current promotions director King-Duff had some good news to share at her last meeting before heading to Boyne City where she will be the Main Street director.

“The Regent Theatre’s cupholder fundraiser reached its goal in less than a week,” she said. “The goal was $2,000 and we’ve already raised $2,500.”

King-Duff said there is nothing else in town that people are so affectionate about.

“When you say ‘The Regent’ people’s faces just light up,” she said.

At Monday night’s meeting, King-Duff thanked everyone for her nearly two years in Allegan as promotions coordinator overseeing the Regent Theatre, Griswold, downtown events, farmers market and Positively Allegan.

“Allegan will always be the place where I got my start,” she said.

Mayor Rachel McKenzie said King-Duff was a breathe of fresh air to the city.

“It was a fun three weeks,” said Dye.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

 

 

