Allegan city police get raises, three-year contract

Allegan City adopted labor agreements for police officers at the council meeting on Monday, March 13, that included an annual 2.5 percent wage increase for each year of the three-year contract starting July 1, 2017.

The starting wage for a full-time officer will be $22.40 in 2017 and $23.53 by the end of the contract in 2019. A pay increase is offered at six months of employment and each year until four years of service when the pay reaches $29.38 in 2017 and $30.86 by 2019.

Council member Charles Tripp wanted to know if the pay raise would affect the city’s recommended funding percentage of 80 percent for the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System.

Clerk Danielle Bird said while the last actuary was 73 percent, down from 78, it was because of a change in assumptions that involved interest rates, cost of living and age, to name a few.

Tripp said although he thought the officers deserved a raise, he did not want to fall backwards in MERS funding.

“We voted as a council four years ago to get to 80 percent,” he said, adding that $100,000 was added to the funding to bring it to 78 percent.

Bird said she would bring in a MERS representative to budget sessions to explain all the fluctuating variables working for or against meeting that goal.

The labor contracts had already been adopted by the Police Officers Association of Michigan and Command Officers Association of Michigan.

After negotiating the contracts, city manager Joel Dye said other contract changes were just word changes to match terminology of the public work’s Service Employees International Union whose contracts expire next year.

Night patrolman Sgt. Brian McFanin, who has served 22 years on the Allegan City Police department, thanked the council for their support.

