Allegan city plans sale of last industrial park lots

After a public hearing on May 14, the City of Allegan will consider selling the last three city-owned parcels in Allegan’s industrial park.

To expand its current facility at 959 Industrial Drive, Essential Technology proposed purchasing a 3.38 acre parcel north of the current facility for $7,000 and a 2.65 parcel south of the facility for $7,000.

They currently have two successful businesses operating in West Michigan. The two businesses are Advanced Architectural Products and Wolverine Enclosures. City administrators have toured both of the facilities, in Allegan and Hamilton, and said at the city council meeting Monday, April 23, their opinion was that the sale of both properties to the existing company in the industrial park would allow the company to grow in Allegan.

Originally, a public hearing was set to consider allowing Recycle Now to purchase the 2.65 parcel south of Essential Technology for $8,000; however, Essential Technology came forward with a proposal to purchase both the north and south of the existing facility for future growth. The company is growing at a rate of 50 percent annually and leasing a facility in Hamilton.

“It was a conundrum but we reached out and Recycle Now agreed to look at another parcel and everyone is happy now,” said city manager Joel Dye. “I want to go on record to say we are very appreciative of the business owner’s willingness to be flexible.”

Recycle Now then submitted a proposal for the last city-owned property available—a 3.8 acre triangular lot at the north end of the industrial park for $8,000.

The triangular lot previously received a proposal for purchase by S&F Propane for $20,000 to be used for LP gas storage tanks; however, the sale was turned down because no building would be constructed to generate taxes, no jobs created, the potential smell and safety issues.

Relocating from Holland, Recycle Now plans to build a minimum 5,000-sq.-foot shop on the property to supply brake and clutch hoses for vintage cars and provide filter cleaning services for local industries.

The city does still own one .66-acre right-of-way next to the Allegan County Transportation facility but that is anticipated to be used for future growth, said Dye.

With Allegan selling off the last city-owned lots left in the industrial park, Highlands Business Park Association is discussing disbanding. To remove the association, 75 percent of the landowners have to approve the disbandment and are nearly there. The removal of the association would require site approvals from only the planning commission, instead of two boards, which would streamline the process for economic readiness.

In other business developments, the city council unanimously agreed with the Downtown Development Association to approve façade grants at 118 Locust Street (the former J.C. Penney building) for $28,800 and 136 Brady Street (the back façade facing Hubbard Street) for $10,000.

It was also announced that bids for the splash pad/riverfront project will be opened in a special meeting in the first week of May, which means construction will start quickly thereafter.

The city invited the public to upcoming fiscal year 2019 budget reviews at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at city hall.