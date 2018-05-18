Allegan city plans to crack down on blight

Allegan City Council scheduled public hearings on May 29 for final adoption of ordinance amendments that include blight, dangerous structures, the International Property Maintenance Code and Larceny and Destroying or Tampering with City Utilities.

The ordinance amendments were introduced at the May 14 council meeting and will include homes that are in disrepair as blight and therefore illegal and allow staff to take steps towards correcting issues through a streamlined process for abatement.

Blight

An amendment to ordinance 468 will combine nuisances and home disrepair into one category titled “blight,” which also includes junk, trash, rubbish, inoperable vehicles and even disagreeable odors.

The amendment will make blighted homes illegal and is anticipated to correct the issues and streamline processes for abatement. It also lists what is considered blight, blighted structures and disrepair including but not limited to not structurally sound, weather-tight, waterproof or vermin-proof; peeling paint, sagging and deteriorating roof, missing and/or damaged siding, broken or deteriorating windows, unfinished exterior, collapsing porch or deck, cracked and broken foundation/chimney, and graffiti.

City council member Nancy Ingalsbee asked about all metals being considered junk.

“What about lawn art?” she asked.

City manager Joel Dye, said when homeowners repurpose objects the enforcement officer will have to use discretion case-by-case.

Failure to remedy the violation within 10 days shall be a municipal civil infraction subject to a fine not to exceed $500. Each day that a violation continues shall be deemed to be a separate violation.

The recipient has the right to appeal to the construction board of appeals.

Upon failure to abate the blight the city may take action and charge the cost of abatement to the responsible party. Failure to pay the charge of abatement within 30 days can result in the city levying a single-lot special assessment.

A section pertaining to Stand Alone Furnaces will be moved to a separate chapter since it does not relate to blight.

Dangerous structures

Ordinance 469 regarding the abatement of dangerous building conditions is proposed for change after staff found over the past year that various buildings in Allegan exhibit dangerous conditions and may need to be abated.

In the past, the city has had these structures removed through a process that included an order from the District Court. By using the Housing Law of Michigan for removing dangerous structures, the City would now have a fair and enforceable process for demolishing uninhabitable structures.

The ordinance creates and empowers a dangerous structures hearing officer and a construction board of appeals to serve in a judiciary role during the abatement process.

Furthermore, the proposed ordinance allows the city to bring action against the owner in court for the full cost of demolition that may be enforced against assets of the owner other than the building or structure.

Dye said a lien against other assets of the owner, whether in Allegan or the rest of the state, would be used only for substantial structures such as commercial or industrial buildings.

The International Property Maintenance Code

Ordinance 470, regarding the City of Allegan adopting the 2015 International Property Maintenance is being proposed to update the current 2009 version.

The City’s attorneys advised to adopt the updated version for use as an option when moving dangerous buildings through the demolition process. The updated version also has enhanced tools for recovering costs for demolitions of dangerous buildings, which would be helpful for undertaking large projects.

Failure to comply within the time prescribed will be a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 120 days or a fine of not more than $1,000 or both.

The owner can appeal the construction board of appeals decision to the Allegan County Circuit Court within 20 days of the decision.

Dye said the ordinance may sound harsh but said it was in the best interest of the community after sharing a story of how a homeowner could not sell their house because of a dangerous structure across the street.

Larceny and Destroying or Tampering with City Utilities

In ordinance 471, chapter 17, which deals with offenses, does not adequately address larceny or the act of destroying or tampering with city utilities. The amendment better defines larceny and clearly states that it is unlawful to destroy or tamper with city utilities.

Larceny includes stealing money, goods, or chattels; a bank note, bill, bond, promissory note, etc; a book of accounts, deed, receipt, writ or public record; and scrap metal.

Destroying or tampering includes willfully cutting, breaking, obstructing, injuring, destroying tampering with or manipulating of defacing any machinery, tools equipment, tower or post or other supporting structures, pipeline, valves, or other appliances or equipment appertaining to or using in connection with a city utility that is the property of the city.

