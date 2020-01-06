Allegan city hosts Cookies With Council

Allegan City Council members have scheduled a Cookies With Council event for Thursday, Jan. 9.

From 6 to 8 p.m., council members will be stationed at tables in the council meeting room at city hall, 231 Trowbridge St.

Residents are invited to come in, open-house-style, and speak with individual council members about their concerns, providing one-on-one interaction to speak with and meet the council.

Cookies and refreshments will be provided.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.