Home / News / Allegan city hosts Cookies With Council

Allegan city hosts Cookies With Council

January 6, 2020 - 15:33
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

Allegan City Council members have scheduled a Cookies With Council event for Thursday, Jan. 9.

From 6 to 8 p.m., council members will be stationed at tables in the council meeting room at city hall, 231 Trowbridge St.

Residents are invited to come in, open-house-style, and speak with individual council members about their concerns, providing one-on-one interaction to speak with and meet the council.

Cookies and refreshments will be provided.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.

 

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here