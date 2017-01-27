Home / News / Allegan city to evaluate which properties will go up for bids

Allegan city to evaluate which properties will go up for bids

January 27, 2017 - 15:52
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

New Allegan City manager Joel Dye received a hardy approval from the city council on Monday, Jan. 23, to begin the process of identifying city owned properties and soliciting bids to sell them.

Dye said in his first two weeks on the job, he has received about half a dozen inquiries from private parties about purchasing 136 Brady St., one inquiry about a city-owned property at Western Avenue and Sherman Street and another inquiry about the former Girl Scout camp.

“The city has 140-some parcels, a majority of which are for municipality purposes but a handful are prime for development,” Dye said “We need to identify, inventory, map and evaluate their best uses and take 30-day sealed bids.”

Public works director Aaron Haskin thanked the council for hiring Dye.

“All department heads see a big change in the outlook for the city,” he said. “Joel has brought a whole new energy to the city.”

