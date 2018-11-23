Allegan City Council elects Rachel McKenzie as next mayor

Rachel McKenzie was elected the new mayor of Allegan and sworn in during the Allegan City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Charles Tripp was elected Mayor Pro-Tem and was also sworn. Both will serve in that position through the upcoming year. Elections for the seats are held after each election in November. They must be elected by a majority (4 votes) of the council.

Traci Perrigo nominated McKenzie for mayor. There were no other nominations and after a paper ballot vote, McKenzie won 6-1.

The previous mayor was Stacie Stotmeister who resigned Monday, July 9, due to an out-of-state job opportunity. McKenzie had been mayor prior to Stotmeister.

Mike Manning, Patrick Morgan, Tripp, Perrigo and Nancy Ingalsbee were all nominated for mayor pro-tem. Ingalsbee declined the nomination and Delora Andrus declined before she could be nominated.

With the vote not producing four votes, a revote was taken of the top two nominations, which actually included three nominations because of a tie between Perrigo and Manning with 2 votes and Tripp with 3. In the tiebreaker, Tripp received the 4 votes needed.

McKenzie has served on the council since 2009 and Tripp since 2011.

In other business:

Tax freeze approved

An Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act Certificate was approved for 420 Water St., formerly known as The Little Shop of Hoarders. The property is being renovated by Ben Schaendorf to include a brewery in the basement, a store and extended restaurant on the first floor and an events hall on the second floor.

The current value is $188,248 and Schaendorf’s rehabilitation investment will be $600,000.The current city tax is $1,551.55 per year which will be frozen for 12 years.

With the investment in place, the potential value will be $400,000 and potential city tax $3,297.68 per year, giving Schaendorf’s an almost $21,000 tax incentive.

During the hearing, Schaendorf said he grew up here and this is his home.

“This (420 Water St.) used to be an antique store but we think it will best be served as a restaurant expansion for what we want to do,” he said.

Mayor pro-tem Charles Tripp thanked him for investing in Allegan.

SME oversees EPA grant

The council unanimously approved SME of Kalamazoo as consultant to oversee and administer a $200,000 Brownfield EPA grant.

Allegan was one of three communities to receive this funding and it will be used to carry out environmental studies required by the EPA prior to development taking place. The targeted area is the historic downtown and mill district bounded by the Kalamazoo River.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.