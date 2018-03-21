Allegan city considers streetscaping project

A $47,000 proposal for a downtown traffic study and streetscape concept was presented to the Allegan City Council Monday, March 12, by riverfront engineer Tony McGhee of Abonmarch.

City Manager Joel Dye said the study would not only be beneficial for commercial vitality and public safety but beneficial when working with MDOT to relocate the Hubbard/Cedar/Jenner intersection when MDOT reconstructs M-89 and M-40 in 2020.

The scope of services includes a PASER analysis of all streets and pavement corings to develop options for rehabilitation or reconstruction. ($6,500)

Also included is a traffic analysis to determine existing traffic patterns and evaluate street configurations to improve circulation throughout downtown and connecting to state routes at city gateways. ($20,000)

Downtown streetscape concepts would include a walking audit of sidewalks, street layouts, one-and two-way options, possible bumpouts, pavers, benches, trash receptacles and lighting to name a few. The concept plan would look at how to make accessible, community gathering places and improved traffic flows without decreasing parking. ($20,500)

McGhee said the USDA is lending for city streetscapes.

The presentation was introduced and briefly discussed in the council’s pre-session meeting.

Nancy Ingalsbee said she had a stack of studies, one included a street study and all of which never developed into anything.

“Why are we paying again when we already had an expert here?” she asked.

Dye said the M40/M-89 realignment, where the city purchased and razed two houses, will not go forward without an up-to-date, comprehensive traffic study. He said for commercial vitality, people are not drawn to areas with broken sidewalks, patched roads and crosswalks where pavers are bubbling up.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said the change at the corner is needed.

“We need a study for that and streetscapes for people to invest in the community,” she said. “Understanding traffic flow is important for moving forward.”

Mike Manning was at first sticker shocked asking if it was another study to nowhere.

Mayor pro-tem Rachel McKenzie said the reason studies don’t go forward is because council members see the price tag and put brakes on the projects.

“This is only the second plan I’ve seen in 14 years and we can’t use a plan from 2004,” she said.

Charles Tripp suggested the scope of the study could be scaled back. He wanted an estimate on the cost of the project before considering approval of a study.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.