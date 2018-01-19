Allegan city combines two advisory committees

Allegan City Council voted to dissolve two advisory commissions and consolidate into one committee to eliminate overlap and add more clarity.

Disbanded are the Parks, Trees and Cemetery Commission and the Design Authority Commission. The new committee created is the Public Spaces Commission.

All members who asked to be transferred from old committees to the new committee will be automatically transferred, which was an amendment to the original request.

Nancy Ingalsbee added the amendment. Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel McKenzie was the only council member who voted against it.

“I think eliminating them and making them start over doesn’t treat our volunteers in the community very good,” Ingalsbee said.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said there were more committee members than seats on the board. “Making them apply gives them an opportunity to say if they even want to be on it,” she said.

The request for automatic transfers came on the heels of volunteer Pete Savage not being reappointed to the Historic District Commission after serving 10 years on the board, most recently as its chairman. Ingalsbee was appalled no one told him he was not selected or thanked for his time served.

Members of both disbanded committees were informed of the proposed change in December and were given a Jan. 11 council meeting deadline to apply for the new committee. Four members of the design committee asked to be transferred. Two of those members also serve on the parks, trees and cemetery committee.

The new public spaces committee will consist of nine members; six city residents, one DDA member who does not serve on the city council and two city council members.

Ingalsbee requested to be on the new committee. She said with her background and interests she could make a positive contribution. She currently serves on no committees after refusing to serve new appointments recommended by the new mayor. Ingalsbee had served on the Historic District Commission for many years and felt her interests were best served there. She was appointed to the Economic Development Corporation and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Mike Manning and Patrick Morgan volunteered to fill those vacancies. Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said she was mixing up the committee appointments to make council members more well-rounded.

In 2017, council members set a goal to review city advisory committees and find a way they could operate more efficiently.

“When a request arises it is often difficult to determine which committee to go to since many of their responsibilities are the same,” said city manager Joel Dye.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister and Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel MacKenzie served as the ad hoc committee to review advisory committees to determine how their resources could be better utilized. The Design committee met Dec. 6 to discuss the consolidation.

Design members discussed a better wayfinding signage program downtown, which included placing signs in city parks. That meant they would have to include the Parks Commission in the discussion. Recognizing the overlap, a consensus was made to support a new Public Spaces Commission.

The Public Space Commission will focus on everything that deals with public spaces, such as parks, cemetery, right-of-ways (trees), public art, banners, sidewalks, roads, etc.

At the Jan. 22 council meeting, the mayor will make recommendations for appointments and terms of the new committee. It will be staffed by DPW director Aaron Haskin and city manager Joel Dye, with support from promotions coordinator Parker Johnson.

