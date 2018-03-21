Allegan city appoints new public spaces committee

Allegan City Council appointed Peter Savage and Shelley Baker to the Public Spaces Commission bringing the new advisory committee to full membership.

There were a total of five applications for the two open positions.

The new Public Spaces Commission consists of nine members; six at-large city residents, one DDA member who does not serve on the city council and two city council members.

Council members voted in January to dissolve two advisory commissions and consolidate into one committee to eliminate redundancy and streamline processes among the boards. The Public Space Commission takes the place of the Parks, Trees and Cemetery Commission and the Design Authority Commission, which were disbanded.

The new commission will focus on everything that deals with public spaces, such as parks, cemetery, right-of-ways, trees, public art, banners, sidewalks, roads, etc.

Other appointments to the new Public Spaces Committee were from the former Design Authority Commission: Cyndi Reed, a 3-year term; Paula Mintek, a 3-year term; Rosie Hunter, a 2-year term; and Judith McCall, a 2-year term. The DDA representative is Tracy Clawson. City Council representatives are Mike Manning and Traci Perrigo.

At the March 12 council meeting, Shelly Baker was added to the roster. She has been a teacher at Pine Trails Elementary School for the past 19 years and moved to Allegan two years ago.

Savage, a physician at Allegan Medical Clinic since 1980, previously served on the Historic District Commission for 10 years, most recently as its chairman.

In 2017, council members set a goal to review city advisory committees and find a way they could operate more efficiently. Mayor Stacie Stotmeister and Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel McKenzie served as the ad hoc committee to review the committees and determine how their resources could be better utilized.

Advisory board members were asked to submit applications for appointments and Savage was not reappointed to the Historic District Commission, which caused some controversy among city council members.

In a previous meeting, council member Nancy Ingalsbee said she was appalled no one told Savage he was not selected or thanked for his time served. She said it made the council look like they didn’t care about their volunteers.

Council member Charles Tripp said in the March 12 council meeting he wanted to abstain from voting on the appointments because although he approved of the candidates, proper procedures were not followed.

Ingalsbee agreed with Tripp and said she would also abstain from voting.

While the mayor recommends council appointments, according to the city rules of procedure, the selection process for at-large candidates is different. The council is supposed to select a sub-committee of three council members, preferably one that sits on the board with the vacancy, to review the applications and make a recommendation to the entire council.

He said that didn’t happen and those safeguards were put in place to avoid any conflicts of interest a person might have for recommending a candidate.

Tripp said he was not making any accusations but a member of the public asked him what the procedures were, he pointed them to the written rules and then they weren’t followed.

Ingalsbee said, “If we don’t follow the rules we put in place for ourselves, why should the public follow our rules?”

Mayor pro-tem Rachel McKenzie pointed out that abstention rules do not allow council members to abstain from voting unless there is a conflict of interest, which was not the case here.

While trying to eliminate committees to streamline processes, McKenzie asked why they shouldn’t eliminate subcommittees, give all applications to the council and let them decide as a whole.

“That would have full transparency,” she said.

Tripp said the council couldn’t do that until it is changed in the city’s rules of procedures.

Until the policy can be updated to eliminate subcommittees, the council ended up appointing a subcommittee to review board appointments. It includes Tripp, Ingalsbee and Traci Perrigo .

Letters of appreciation will be sent to the three other Public Spaces Commission applicants, encouraging them to apply for other committee positions.

While no one abstained from voting, Robert Schmidt was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Historic District Commission. The term is for 3 years.

Schmidt, a local realtor, previously was appointed to the Historic District Commission; however, he had to resign when he thought he was moving out of the city. He chose to remain a city resident and can continue to serve on the board.

Scott Jacobs was appointed to the Downtown Development Authority for a 3-year term.

Jacobs lives outside the City of Allegan but has a passion for downtown revitalization and supporting a new and improved Farmer’s Market. He is lead gardener and content/social media manager for Specialty Gardens of Grand Haven.

Advisory committees still left with vacancies include one vacancy on the Downtown Development Authority, three vacancies on the Economic Development Corporation and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, one vacancy on the Historic Developm0.ent Commission, three vacancies on the Planning Commission and two vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board.