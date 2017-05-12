Allegan city to adopt $5.5 million general fund budget

Allegan City Council is considering adopting a little more than a $5.5 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2018. A public hearing May 8 produced no comments from the public.

The budget will be proposed for adoption at the council’s May 22 meeting.

The millage rate will remain the same, not to exceed 16.4884, which will generate $4,698,072.

With the 2017 general fund balance at $871,309, it will be carried over for total revenues of $5,569,382.

“That’s a 27 percent fund balance and (at the end of fiscal year 2018) the fund balance is projected at $1.1 million,” said city manager Joel Dye. “The rule for governments is to have a fund balance of about one-fifth of the budget and we’ll be over that.”

Including streets and water fund budgets, the fiscal year 2018 budget comes in at about $11.5 million, also with healthy balances carried forward.

According to a chart prepared by finance director Tracy Stull, 38 percent of the taxes collected from city property owners go to the City of Allegan. The other 62-percent go to other government entities, including schools and the county.