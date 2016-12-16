Allegan city’s new city manager will start Jan. 3

A new Allegan City manager is set to start the new year on Jan. 3, 2017.

Council members unanimously approved an employment agreement with Joel Dye of Holland at the Monday, Dec. 12. Dye was one of four candidates interviewed for the job. He is anticipated to sign the agreement after returning from Germany later this week.

Terrance Spryszak and Kevin Opple were interviewed during a Nov. 21 special meeting.

Spryszak is from Plymouth where he was formerly director of public services for Wayne County. Opple is from Snohomish, Wash., with more than 20 years experience in naval operations.

On Nov. 22, John Niemela and Joel Dye were interviewed. Niemela is from Belding where he was a former city manager. He is a retired County Road Association of Michigan director and served as manager of the Michigan Municipal League’s state and federal affairs.

Dye is from Holland where he is currently the director of community and neighborhood services. He has worked for the city for 15 years in positions including planner, home repair program manager and community development coordinator. Prior to Holland, he was an associate planner in Antrim County. Dye has a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University.

“His energy and experience in Holland are what we are looking to implement here,” said mayor Rachel McKenzie.

Dye’s annual salary will begin at $89,000. If his performance is acceptable, his salary will increase to $93,000 in 2018; $98,000 in 2019 and $103,000 in 2020. His salary may be increased at other times by resolution of the city council. Former city manager Rob Hillard’s salary was $95,634 shortly before his employment was terminated without cause.

Dye is entitled to the same benefits and terms provided non-union city employees.

Those benefits include a defined contribution retirement plan. Medical, dental and vision insurance plans. Life and short-term disability insurance plans. Paid time off accruing and with carry-over and payment allowances as follows:

•1-5 years of employment 23 days per year.

•6-10 years of employment 28 days per year.

•11 or more years of employment 33 days per year.

•Up to 80 hours may be carried over each fiscal year.

•Up to 40 hours may be “cashed out” paid if untaken each fiscal year.

Dye will start with 40 hours of paid time off.

Dye’s first evaluation will be no later than July 1, 2017 and his second no later than Dec. 1, 2017. Subsequent evaluations will be no later than Dec. 1 of each following year.

If the city manager resigns he must provide 45-days advance written notice. He must provide three months’ notice if retiring and if his employment is terminated without cause the city will pay severance pay equal to six months of his salary and six months of paid medical insurance. If terminated with cause he will receive no severance pay.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.