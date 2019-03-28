Allegan city’s leaf, brush program set

It’s time to get outdoors and do some yard work. To celebrate the occasion, the Allegan Leaf and Brush Program for 2019 was approved during the March 25 council meeting.

For Spring Cleanup, the city will pick up leaf piles and brush curbside in separate piles from April 15 to May 31. If branches or debris are in the leaf piles, they will not be picked up. The leaves will be picked up with the leaf vacuums.

The leaf piles need to be within 3 feet of the edge of the road for the vacuums to reach. Leaf piles cannot be placed near utility poles, guy wires, hydrants, mailboxes or other obstructions.

The leaves need to be placed close to the edge of the road, but cannot block storm drains which can cause flooding.

The vacuums will start every Monday on main streets and then move to the side streets throughout the week.

Brush must not exceed 4-inches in diameter and be from the property owners regular trimming and yard clean up, not from a contracted tree removal service. Brush piles can not exceed the size of a pick-up sized load. Brush shall not contain trash, vines, building materials, dirt, stumps or roots.

Spring clean-up for household items is Saturday, April 27, through Saturday, May 4, at the Department of Public Works, 691 Airway Drive. General trash dumpsters will be on site, inside the fence from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for disposal with proof of residency.

Fall Leaf Pickup 2019, will be Oct.7 to Dec. 1.

The city will pick up leaf piles placed at the edge of the road with the leaf vacuums. Leaves raked to the curb after Dec. 1 will not be picked up. Once the city passes down a street after Dec.1, DPW will not return to that street. Snowfall will affect this schedule.

The leaf piles need to be within 3 feet of the edge of the road for the vacuums to reach. The same rules for leaf placement apply as noted in spring cleanup; however, brush will not be picked up during the Fall Leaf Pickup.

Two leaf vacuums will follow routes to complete all streets and then repeat the same route until leaves placed at the street by Dec.1 are picked up. The vacuums will start every Monday on main streets and then move to the side streets throughout the week.

Yard Waste drop off:

The city will provide an area to drop off yard waste bags and brush 24/7 throughout the year at the city’s Public Works facility at 691 Airway Drive. Yard waste bags must be paper bags and only contain grass leaves and other foliage, which will decompose in compost piles. Brush cut by the property owner, fallen limbs and branches and Christmas trees may be dropped off for chipping.

Branches must not exceed 4-inches in diameter.

Christmas Tree Pickup:

Christmas trees will be picked up curbside Dec. 30-Jan. 13, as the weather allows.

Storm Events:

The city will announce special brush pickups after high wind storms.