Allegan church reaches out to the hungry

When The Congregational Kitchen at First Congregational Church of Allegan opened its doors 10 years ago to provide the hungry with a free, hot meal, they never expected the number served each Thursday evening to grow from 12 to 12 hundred.

“We served our first meal on Oct. 2, 2006, with 30 volunteers and 12 guests,” said food program director Don Lucas. “None of us expected to get to this and now we can’t leave it.”

That is just part of the reason the church is in the process of an expansion at their rented warehouse at 803 Airway Drive. Plans are underway to purchase it and a 20-foot city lot behind the warehouse for an addition that will accommodate needs over the next 10 years.

While 90-percent of the meals served on Thursdays are take-out, that leaves around 85 to 100 people dining-in, cafeteria-style at the 150 year-old church where the meals are cooked by elbow-to-elbow volunteers in a small kitchen.

“We don’t ask any questions and give no sermons,” Lucas said. “It feels good to do and that rubs off on people—it’s more than just a plate of food—for some it’s a social life.”

Those partaking in the free meals are struggling, elderly, disabled or just looking for a meal among friends.

“We had one couple celebrate their wedding anniversary by bringing their whole family,” Lucas said.

Birthdays are recognized with a sing-a-long before the dinner bell rings and people line-up to have their plates filled with a full blown nutritional meal from 6 to 7 p.m. Those calling in orders for take-out start lining up at 5 p.m. Trained counselors are also available for those who ask for help.

The idea to feed those in need snowballed from a truck that brought excess produce once a month to the church parking lot to pass out on Saturday morning.

“We’d have 120 people lined up in the snow,” Lucas said. “It was a shock to me that that many people were hungry enough to stand out in the cold to wait for produce of any kind.

“We got to feeling if there is a need here of that quantity, then what do they do the rest of the month?”

Lucas said to organize the effort, church trustees were asked to back the program with up to $500 if needed and to take a leap of faith. With neighboring churches, church members, individuals, private donations, corporate contributions, grants, and one special gift to purchase a commercial stove, the $500 to back the program has never been touched, although the kitchen has a $65,000 annual operational budget.

Backpack program

As the number of meals served rose, so did the kitchen’s reach in the community by overseeing the “Backpack Meal Program” in 2008.

The program sends food items home with students on weekends. It is available to all Allegan Public School students receiving free or reduced lunches to keep them from going hungry when school is not in session.

Church members Lydia and Mike Walsh offered to help organize the program in their Vocational Marketing Services warehouse in the industrial park on Airway Drive.

At first the warehouse space was just for collecting food and assembling the 350 backpack bags delivered weekly to schools on Fridays. As the community meals grew along with the number of donations, the church began renting more space and is now buying the warehouse while the owners plan to retire and move the rest of their business out, which will add more available space.

“It’ll cost $370,000 and so far we’ve raised $140,000 of it,” Lucas said.

Another reason for the purchase is because an anonymous donor asked the kitchen to commit to a permanent building for distribution of donated wholesale food quantities and other donations.

“This is not leftovers, it’s all, within-date food,” Lucas said. “Just last week we received 400 pounds of corned beef and we’ve also received 400 pounds of prime rib along with skids of 80 pound boxes of beef and 40 pound boxes of chicken.

Plans include adding 30- by 16-foot cooler and freezer rooms, tripling the refrigerated space at the warehouse.

“The supplier wanted to make sure the donated food got to the needy and was not misused or squandered,” Lucas said. “They wanted a deal that was permanent and trustworthy.”

Food pantries

Up to 26 pallets carrying 1,000 pounds of food each are delivered each Thursday. On Friday, it is all gone, being distributed not only for community meals and backpacks but to 28 different food pantries throughout the area, including the Holland Rescue Mission and Kalamazoo Gospel Mission, who receive weekly fresh meats, fruit and vegetables.

“We would not exist without them and a lot of other pantries would not be working out either,” said Hands of Grace Food Pantry coordinator at Allegan United Methodist Church.

Of the 50 to 60 volunteers it takes to operate The Congregational Kitchen, six spend their time at the warehouse in a state-approved clean room dividing the bulk donations into family size portions.

About eight warehouse volunteers come from 70x7 Life Recovery, a program that helps find work for those who have been incarcerated or recovering from addictions. Part of the program’s job classes offered at The Bridge in Allegan include service to others.

“After working in the warehouse, they are able to get vouchers for being good employees and can get into a job pool,” said Brian Stauffer, the Holland-based program’s Allegan relationship manager. “It’s a great partnership and The Bridge’s food pantry also benefits from the warehouse.”

Two-thirds of the volunteers are from outside the Congregational Church. Some of the volunteers are from other churches and some have no faith-based connections.

“We also have some volunteers who feel this is their church although they never come on Sunday,” Lucas said.

Joshua Heflin who was filling take-out boxes last Thursday said while he volunteers through Veteran’s Court he also volunteers on his own time.

“There’s a lot of veterans here,” he said.

Ray Harris said he started coming to the church for a hot meal and decided to volunteer in return.

Steve Mancuso has been cooking meals since 2008, coming in at 7 a.m. each Thursday morning to start cooking or on Wednesday night if meats need slow roasting.

Amid the hustle and bustle to feed more than a thousand people in a few hours, Mancuso said he was hooked on volunteering because he liked to see the smiles on faces and hear the gratitude expressed.

Whether picking up or dining in, participants can also take home a week’s worth of breads, baked goods, produce or whatever is on hand at the time.

“We do not sponsor or operate delivery but encourage people and volunteers to,” Lucas said. “Some deliver as many as 45 meals to the elderly.”

Volunteer opportunities are available for those with organizational skills at the warehouse by calling Lydia Walsh at (269) 673-2200 and leaving a message.

The biggest need right now are contributions to purchase the warehouse. Donations can be made to The Congregational Kitchen at 323 Cutler St., Allegan, MI 49010 or by calling the office at (269) 673-3139.