Allegan chamber award winners speak words of thanks

The Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards in April honored several for their efforts in the community.

The 2019 Spirit of Allegan Awards were announced at a luncheon at the Perrigo Company EOC on Thursday, April 25.

Chamber executive director Tim Perrigo said the businesses, organizations and people it honored defined helped define Allegan.

“This afternoon is about recognizing and celebrating the businesses and individuals that make us proud to tell people, ‘I live in Allegan.’ This year’s recipients have certainly written their own chapters in the annals of this community.”

The President’s Award—a new award this year—went to Allegan General Hospital CEO Jerry Barbini, though he could not attend the luncheon.

Perrigo said, “Broadly speaking, we seek an individual that is a champion of their industry, a champion of the community, and a champion of the chamber. All of these descriptors apply to Jerry Barbini.”

He said Barbini had helped lead the hospital to invest in state-of-the-art services and facilities such as the Cancer Care and Infusion Center and the Perrigo Imaging Center. The hospital is consistently ranked as one of the 100 best places to work in the country.

“In the community, they are leaders through their health, wellness and educational initiatives,” Perrigo said. “...For me personally, Jerry is a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. Simply stated, we would be a very different organization without Jerry’s and the hospital’s support.”

The Community Service Organization award went to Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center.

Perrigo said the nonprofit enter provided a safe and child-friendly atmosphere allowing victims to disclose neglect, sexual, or physical abuse and to begin the healing process.

He said, “Since 1983, Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center has envisioned a community where all children are safe from abuse and neglect, where citizens are educated about and dedicated to protecting children.”

He highlighted the center’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program that trains and organizes volunteers to help victims navigate court proceedings.

It was fitting to honor Safe Harbor’s efforts in Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Executive director Lori Antkoviak accepted the award and thanked the board for the award.

She said, “It’s wonderful to understand that others understand the work we do, and that we’re just trying to protect the community and also help the city and county flourish as those young children flourish.”

The Business of the Year went to Wray’s Septic Tank & Development Co.

Perrigo said he’s only ever heard compliments of work done by Wray’s, which celebrated 50 years in business last year.

“While they dabbled with plumbing supplies, pools and hot tubs—I remember Poolarama—the core of the business has been septic tank installation and service, excavation, demolition, site development and hauling,” Perrigo said. “They represent the very fabric of this community, doing the little things and going the extra mile in the name of home town service.”

Chuck Wray, who founded the business, was overcome with emotion when he spoke to accept the award and praised those who run it now, including Gary and Laurie Wray and Rod and Brian Carroll.

“That’s a wonderful crew,” Wray said. “They took over for me. Knowing that I’m sure this company will keep on going and growing—that’s great. If you ever have a need, these are the ones to call.”

The Lifetime Achievement award went to recently retired Allegan police Chief Rick Hoyer.

“Rick has received dozens of accolades for his work,” Perrigo said, including work regarding methamphetamines and preventing violence in schools. “While we knew you can never separate Rick from his 40-plus year career with the Allegan Police Department, we sought to highlight his extraprofessional efforts where he went above and beyond the call of duty. That actually proved more difficult than anticipated; it all just melds seamlessly together.

“And maybe that’s the point. Rick was an early proponent of community policing, a model of stressing prevention rather than reaction and where the department is a collaborative partner and not merely an enforcement mechanism.”

He said his commitment as a friend and mentor among the local schools has impacted two generations of students.

He quoted Allegan Alternative High School principal Laura Feffer as saying, “Chief Hoyer is playing a critical role in lifting the young people of this community up. He speaks to our students about being victors, not victims. He has been and will continue to be the champion that the young people of this community so desperately need.”

Hoyer thanked the chamber for the award and said he had enjoyed law enforcement in Allegan because it was important to police a community he grew up in and cared about.

“40 years of service, you don’t do that alone,” Hoyer said. “I look at this award as not a ‘me’ award it’s a ‘we’ award.”

He thanked his family and those in law enforcement throughout the county.

“The officers I’ve worked with, the support we’ve had, it’s been a unique opportunity,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone who lives here. Serving you has been my privilege and my pleasure.”

Each was also honored with state tributes signed by state Sen. Aric Nesbitt and state Rep. Mary Whiteford.