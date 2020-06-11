Allegan celebrates Class of 2020

The Class of 2020 rode in style through Allegan on Thursday, June 4—all part of the Allegan Senior Ride Out. Above, students are shown riding out of the Allegan High School parking lot as part of a parade in their honor.

Spearheaded by parents, the Allegan All Sports Boosters and the Allegan Safe Celebrations Committee, the event featured Allegan Fire District, Pine Grove Fire Department, Life EMS, The Allegan City Police Department, and district staff. The parade headed southeast along M-89 out to 26th Street, looping back to town along Hooker Road and Monroe and Delano streets.

Booster president Mindi Smith said retiring principal Jim Mallard was featured as well, and Betten Baker of Allegan loaned him a camero for the parade.

“The community came out in force all over town to support our seniors and send them off in a way they will always remember,” she said.

Teacher Kim Sparks, who captured this image among many from the event, said people lined the streets along the entire route.