Allegan awarded $3.9 million FEMA grant for river bank

The City of Allegan has been awarded a $3.9 million FEMA grant to stabilize the eroding bluff along the Kalamazoo River that threatens Perrigo’s corporate offices on Eastern Avenue.

ASTI Environmental engineering services firm worked with Allegan to secure the grant. The firm said the grant is the second largest award for hazard assistance ever granted in Michigan.

The Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to cover 75 percent of the cost. Another $1.3 million will be paid by Perrigo to cover the full expenses of the project, which includes stabilizing the slope’s grade and soils with native vegetation.

City manager Joel Dye said the project is similar to that of the M-222 (Grand Street) river bank and road stabilization project a few years ago.

ASTI’s role in securing the grant began when the firm was contacted by Allegan County Emergency Management to update the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. Without an up-to-date plan, projects are ineligible for FEMA assistance. The firm said it worked with city and county officials, the Michigan State Police and FEMA to make sure pro-active erosion control measures were included in the plan and eligible for future funding.

Dye said while the grant is technically awarded to the Michigan State Police, the city is the administrator of it and will be procuring contractors and approving an agreement to solidify the arrangement at their May 22 meeting.

While wetland permits and archeological studies are complete, the next step in the environmental assessment is to determine if the area is a habitat for endangered Indiana bats and other endangered species.

The actual bank stabilizing work is not expected to begin until late July, Dye said.

