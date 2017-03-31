Allegan applies for $300,000 grant for splash pad

The Allegan City Council voted to submit a grant for $300,000 from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to help build a splash pad, handicapped accessible parking and driveway, fire pit and supporting amenities at Riverfront Park.

A public hearing was held during the Monday, March 27, council meeting with members unanimously giving approval for the project to move forward. On Tuesday, March 21, city manager Joel Dye and riverfront engineer Tony McGhee received comments during an input session at Griswold Auditorium on desired amenities at the park and answered questions.

About 40 Allegan residents weighed in on the splash pad design and what to do for appropriate parking, access and green space.

With a push on to submit plans for the competitive grant because of an April deadline for applications, the general consensus was to downscale the splash pad to accommodate 45 children instead of a larger pad that would take up more access area but cater to 100 children.

While some questioned whether Jaycee Park would be a better location, McGhee said the city could not use voter-approved sinking fund dollars anywhere but the riverfront; additionally, during public input sessions in 2013, around 100 people indicated a community vision of a splash pad at the riverfront. He also said strategies for maximizing points for the competitive grant funding are all in place at that location.

Several residents said they preferred the splash pad be built as an aesthetic water feature with lighted jet streams and sprays as opposed to an aquatic playground with mushroom or flower spouts. The circular design was preferred over a rectangular one.

McGhee said by using jet streams and sprays, the nozzles could be retracted and covered in the off-season and pedestrians and vendor trucks could utilize the 6-inch cement surface.

Others expressed a need for handicap accessibility and enough room for fire trucks. It was also acknowledged that it was the only access to the riverfront where people could drive down to it, look at the water, park, and eat lunch; however, if having to walk there it would no longer meet that need.

All agreed it should not be used as a vehicle storage area as it has been in the past.

Three riverfront property owners, who own six of the 20 properties on the riverfront, said they needed parking for their buildings.

Dye said the parking area is the riverfront’s critical mass area and it is being underutilized as a parking lot. He said in a daily police traffic count, it’s being reported only 10 to 13 vehicles a day are using the lot.

Library director Ryan Deery said he likes to vision the riverfront’s potential and parking spaces are not its potential; however, having a drive to drop off strollers and children was needed.

One resident said she would hate to see the riverfront turn into an amusement park. She wanted to keep the historic aspect with access for business.

Hanson Park behind the library between the kayak launch and the playground was also suggested as an alternative location. Council member Nancy Ingalsbee said that area had been suggested before and was determined not to have enough space available.

The green space between the Second Street Bridge and Mahan Park was also suggested as an alternative. McGhee said the city is holding on to that property for any potential commercial development that would add to the tax base if purchased.

Another suggestion was “to complete the circle” of the riverfront with a walking deck and bridge separate from M-89; however, that was estimated to cost in excess of $750,000.

The sinking fund has a little more than $100,000 left to complete Riverfront Park. Altogether, the city is budgeting $223,623 as matching funds. With the $300,000 trust fund grant, the total cost of $523,623 is projected.

The grant will take 12 to 18 months to process. More detailed plans can be worked out after the application is submitted, such as accessibility, a winter skating rink, a fire pit or other added amenities. If the grant is not approved, alternative funding could include increment funding from the budget over a two-year period.

