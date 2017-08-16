Allegan announces $2.6 million in local investments

A business boom of more than $2.6 million in investments is coming to downtown Allegan.

After public hearings for the sale of a building and three requests for Obsolete Property Rehabilitation tax exemption certificates, all four projects were unanimously approved during the Allegan City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

The council endorsed the sale of Downtown Development Authority owned property at 136 Brady St. for $1 to One Enterprises who will be investing $360,262 into the vacant building.

Tax exemption certificates were approved for 118 Locust St., 155 Brady St. and 217 Hubbard St.

Earlier this year the city manager’s office sought bids from developers to purchase and redevelop 136 Brady St. Potential developers were given 30 days to submit sealed bids. The property was shown to five interested parties; however, only one submitted a proposal.

One Enterprises, owned by Ben and Mike Otis, requested to purchase the property for $1 and then redevelop the first floor to include five 400 square foot white-boxed retail units on the first floor and four one and two bedroom loft apartments on the second floor.

The Economic Development Corporation unanimously recommended the sale. The DDA also unanimously recommended the sale with the following conditions:

•From the date of the agreement, the developer has 90 days to prove they have financing in place.

•From the date of the agreement, the developer has six months to start the construction project.

•From the date of the agreement the developer has 18 months to obtain a certificate of occupancy.

•The city has first rights of refusal if the developer does not meet the timeframes.

While it was noted that the DDA owns the property and can sell the property as they see fit, they asked the city for endorsement of the decision since it is an important property next to the city’s Welcome Center. A development agreement must also be signed for development timelines to be met, otherwise the property would revert back to the city.

The DDA had previously invested $50,000 into the façade and made other repairs. The Children’s Museum purchased it for $1 with similar conditions. The building reverted back to the DDA after funding could not be secured to rehabilitate the rest of the building.

The Otises (father and son) said the first move would be a new roof while a hole has left the interior exposed and a side wall would have to be replaced before interior renovations could be made.

Plans are to invest $360,262 into the building. The project is expected to create 20 new long-term jobs, and has a completion date of August 2018.

Tax certificates:

118 Locust St.

Developers, Lumberman Lofts, LLC plan on investing $1,372,500 to completely rehabilitate the vacant building at 118 Locust St., once housing J.C. Penney.

Built around 1900, the first floor has been used as commercial retail space for many years; however, the second floor has been vacant for about 60 years and is completely unusable at present with lack of modern electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems as well as poor wall, floor and ceiling conditions.

At the completion of the project, it will include 4,500 square feet of white boxed retail space on the first floor and seven, one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second floor with an elevator.

The Historic District Commission has already approved repairs to the building, conditional upon receiving approval from the State Historic Preservation Office.

A Community Development Block Grant for the property was also discussed. The MEDC has offered to provide $676,600 in funding,

The principal owner of Lumberman Lofts is Michelle Miersma of Lawton who is partnering with her father Matthew Howell, a developer from Grand Rapids.

“I saw an ad for the building and when I drove through Allegan I saw its historic charm and potential,” Miersma said.

The current annual tax of the building is $4,312. With the tax certificate, Miersma would save $2,530 annually for a 12-year tax savings of $30,662.

The project must be completed by Oct. 1, 2019, otherwise the certificate could be revoked by the city.

217 Hubbard St.

JML Real Estate, owned by Jim and Michelle Liggett, is investing $500,000 to convert the vacant building into a restaurant. The Liggett’s also own Allegan Event Zip and plan to expand the decks overlooking the riverfront and zipline—including a covered outdoor deck and an enclosed all-four-season deck.

The current tax on the building is $3,380. With the tax certificate, JML will have an annual tax savings of $1,495 for a 12-year tax savings of $17,946. The completion date was set for Aug. 1, 2018.

155 Brady St.

K.D. Lake of Brady Management has already renovated the first floor of the Old State Bank building for Hartman-Ellis insurance agency. Brady Management is now planning to invest $450,000 to renovate the second floor and basement for office space. The building had been vacant for more than 10 years.

Current taxes are $9,214. With a tax certificate, the annual tax savings would be $3,000 or $36,000 over a 12-year period.

The completion date was set for April 1, 2019.