Allegan’s zipline plans revealed

Ropes Courses owner Jim Liggett gave Allegan City Council members a sneak peek of the proposed 450-foot zipline run across the Kalamazoo River from riverfront plaza.

While the project still seeks approval from the zoning board of appeals, the planning commission and city council, plans are to break ground this fall to be ready to go in spring 2017.

A 66-foot steel tower is being proposed with a spiral staircase on the riverfront near the amphitheater along with a smaller 49-foot tower across the river next to the Second Street bridge behind Riverside Market. Adventure seekers would ride the line across the river and back again.

The centerpiece tower and landing at the riverfront plaza would also be equipped with a climbing wall and jump station.

“It would be fully fenced and gated when not in operation,” Liggett said.

Initial plans are to be open for festivals, for groups of thrill seekers who call ahead and regular hours yet to be determined for walk ups.

“There’s nothing like this in West Michigan,” said Tony McGhee, Abonmarche director of development services. “It will draw people from a 100-mile radius.”

Ropes Courses of Allegan is the largest manufacturer of its kind in the world, said Liggett. His company installs courses worldwide in a variety of settings from amusement parks to zoos; family entertainment centers to museums and malls to cruise ships.

The footprint of the tower would not reduce any parking at the plaza.

“This will be the crowning jewel for the riverfront,” said Mayor Nancy Ingalsbee.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.