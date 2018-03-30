Allegan’s Superfund site cleared for limited use

In order for the City of Allegan to sell a portion of 300 North St. that is a Rockwell International Superfund Site to JML Real Estate (also doing business as Ropes Courses, Inc.), a restrictive covenant was signed between the city and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to allow access to the site.

Rockwell’s wastewater disposal operations at the site contaminated soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals. While cleanup at the site is an ongoing process, the DEQ is allowing redevelopment with restrictions.

The covenant ensures the current environmental conditions of the site are not made worse and the DEQ will be able to continue monitoring it for human health safety.

Cleanup efforts have included cleaning and capping contamination along with the removal of contaminated underground infrastructure and demolition of parts of the former manufacturing building.

A slurry wall was built to restrict groundwater flow. A most recent five-year review was conducted in 2015.

In depths 2 feet below ground surface, testing has shown soil material containing volatile organic compounds, PCBs and metals at the site exceeding Michigan generic cleanup levels.

Groundwater containing lead, arsenic and cyanide exceeding Michigan generic drinking water levels were also present, as were contaminants in private wells downgradient of the plant.

This was determined to be a threat to human health through direct contact ingestion; and that land use and resource use restrictions are required to prevent unacceptable exposures.

The surface of the property must be maintained with a cover of either two feet of soils or concrete, asphalt, or similar material of minimum thickness of six inches. The construction of and use of wells or other devices on the property to extract groundwater for consumption, irrigation, or any other use is also prohibited.

Inconsistent uses include funeral homes, crematoriums, farms, greenhouses, fuel or chemical bulk storage facilities, gasoline or automobile service stations, dry cleaning and laundry facilities, according to the DEQ.

City manager Joel Dye said the superfund site is where a Rockwell building and parking area once stood but is now just a slab of concrete. JML Real Estate bought 12 acres of the 30-acre site, offering $1 to take if off the city’s hands and placing it back on the tax rolls.

While the city’s part of the site goes to the Waste Water Treatment plant, the only plans the city may have is to build a pole barn on the property.

A restrictive covenant must also be signed by JML Real Estate who plan to use the site for parking next to Allegan Events, an indoor ropes course that will have an official grand opening on Friday, March 30, at noon.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.