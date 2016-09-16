Allegan’s labyrinth project breaks ground at Rossman Park

More than a dozen people gathered under the tall shade trees at Rossman Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, and held a groundbreaking ceremony in anticipation of the Allegan Labyrinth Project.

The walking labyrinth project, an oasis of calm amid a sometimes chaotic world, will be located in the southeast corner section of Rossman Park at Fifth and Marshall streets, next door to the Allegan County Community Foundation.

“This will be here for citizens for years and years to come to rejuvenate spirits,” said David Green, president of The Allegan Labyrinth Project committee while standing in its footprint.

Cyndi Reed of the Allegan City Parks Commission said she also thought the addition would be a beautiful welcome and “come back soon” to the city of Allegan.

Plans are to start the project Sept. 15 or 16, said committee treasurer Betty McDaniel. The circle will be ready to walk within two weeks —or by October.

It will have a trellis to show the entrance of the circle, landscaping, memorial bricks, a water fountain and four benches for reflection.

One bench was purchased by the Rotary Club in memory of Allegan General Hospital Foundation director Brett Larson, who had been on the Labyrinth committee before passing away about a year ago. Another bench was purchased by the Allegan Jaycees.

The labyrinth committee researched labyrinths and decided on the traditional Chartres style, which is laid into the floor of Chartres Cathedral in France. It is a circular path that represents a metaphor for the journey to the center of your deepest self and walking back out into the world with a broadened understanding of who you are.

Green called it an effective and powerful holistic tool to refocus thoughts, find answers to questions and to renew and energize oneself.

The Delano Foundation, City of Allegan and parks commission, Allegan General Hospital Foundation, the Rotary Club and Shopko Foundation have contributed to the project.

In kind donations are from Waanders Concrete, Emily Green’s law office, Cindi Kurtz of PJ Printing and Kass Hillard who donated Allegan Labyrinth Project T-shirts to purchase for donations.

Green thanked committee members McDaniel, vice president Paula Mintek, board members Dave Redding and Cheryl Kaechele, as well as former board members Lyndsey Dorfman and Shirley Sutton-Rop for working on the project since 2013 as well as advisory board members Aaron Haskin, Hillard, Rosie Hunter, Cyndi Reed, Janet Melvin, Mark Horn and Scott Taylor.

Green gave a special thanks to former city manager Rob Hillard for enthusiastically supporting the project and going through every site available to choose the right one. Cathy Koch, of Chicago, was also instrumental giving her expertise on labyrinths, its history, meaning and uses.

About 50 memorial bricks are being ordered to be included in the walkway. Major benefactor plaques will be placed on landscape rocks.

Although the deadline for memorial bricks was Sept. 15, orders can still be considered. For more information, visit facebook.com/Alleganlabyrinthproject, email allegan labyrinthproject@gmail.com or call (269) 650-1595.

