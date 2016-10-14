Allegan’s interim manager resigns

Allegan City’s new interim city manager has resigned effective Nov. 7, after a little more than a month on the job.

Following the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, Mark Howe said he submitted his letter of resignation on Oct. 3. His resignation was not on the agenda and council members did not discuss it.

Howe said he resigned after being offered a full-time opportunity with the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.

The former Lowell city manager replaced short-term city manager Rick Hoyer on Sept. 6. Hoyer, also police chief, stepped in Aug. 8 following long-time city manager Rob Hillard’s separation of employment on July 25.

In Howe’s contract with the city, Howe was required to give written notice of not less than 14 days prior to a resignation effective date. The contract further said, “when at all possible, Mr. Howe shall endeavor to provide at least 30 days’ written notice of the same and shall assist, to the extent possible on a part-time basis, with the transition to the new city manager.”

Howe said he would do all he could to help the city during this transition period. He said the city has a great team of employees and he has made friends that he will have the rest of his life.

“I will not leave anyone hanging,” he said. “It was just a good opportunity.”

With the deadline for city manager resumes not until Oct. 21, Jerry Richards of the Michigan Municipal League said hiring a new permanent manager was at least two months out.

The city is paying $17,000 to the league for an advanced executive search for recruiting a full-time city manager.

Mayor Nancy Ingalsbee said Tuesday that what made the most sense was to have Chief Hoyer step in again as short-term interim city manager.

Richards said after the resumes are received, it will take two to three weeks to go through the applications before selecting a list of qualified finalists. The council will review the list in closed session to identify finalists and, in another two to three weeks, finalists will be interviewed.

From there, reference and background checks and contract negotiations would tack on a few more weeks.

Ingalsbee said if the perfect candidate for the job is not among the resumes received, the search may take longer. If so, then another long-term interim may be selected with help from the league.

