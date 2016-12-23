Allegan’s Imperial Carving sells to entrepreneur

The former Imperial Carving building in Allegan’s historic mill district was purchased last week by Steve Brunsink of Hopkins.

With 48,000 square feet of space, Brunsink has several plans to add new life to the facilities that haven’t seen electricity since 2008.

Calling himself an entrepreneur at heart, Brunsink plans to help other entrepreneurs with progressive rent for small business start-ups and subdivide space to include upper floor condos with the island on the horseshoe bend providing a prime view of the Kalamazoo River.

“I started my business 21 years ago and it was a daunting task to become incorporated, hiring a CPA and all the costs involved,” he said. “I want to help facilitate with some of that and give economical rent for a start-up to get on their feet and as they become successful offer a progressive rent structure.

“Rent from every condo will generate revenue to renovate the building and get power to more places.”

Foreseeing a huge growth spurt in his own business, Material Handling Techniques, he plans to fix the area where a roof caved in and expand his business there, utilizing the tall ceilings and concrete construction. The family business, that includes his wife Deb and son.