Allegan’s Festive Fridays kicks off holidays Dec. 1

The tradition of “making spirits bright” in downtown Allegan continues this holiday season with Festive Fridays throughout December.

Positively Allegan and participating businesses kick off the festivities on Dec.1, with extended shopping hours, free horse drawn wagon rides, free hot chocolate and a Christmas parade at 7 p.m.

The parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus with an Allegan High School marching band escort, floats, vehicles and more entrants. The route winds through downtown and ends at the Riverfront for a tree lighting ceremony, followed by visits with Santa at Riverfront stage.

Stores will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. for extended shopping hours Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Each Friday will continue the wagon rides, hot chocolate, warming stations and visits with Santa Claus at City Hall on Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

Santa’s venue is a change from previous years.

“We decided to bring him home,” said Allegan City promotions coordinator Parker Johnson. “Traditionally he used to be at City Hall and we wanted to bring that back.”

The main event on Dec. 8 is Art Hop, from 5 to 9 p.m. Participating downtown venues will feature talented artists hosted by the Allegan Area Arts Council. Last year, 22 venues featured more than 30 artists offering a wide variety of unique artwork for gift giving. This is the arts council’s 10th year of collaborating with the city and businesses to host the event.

During Art Hop, The Old Jail Museum will also be open for a Victorian Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Tours will be offered along with cookies and cider. Pat Broadhurst will be the featured artist.

On Dec. 15, is the Stocking Hop when children can stuff an oversized sock with candy by going door-to-door to participating businesses. Stocking decorating will be at the Welcome Center on Brady Street. Children are also encouraged to bring their own stocking from home, although stockings are not required.

On Dec. 22, from 5 p.m. to midnight, is the new celebration “Home For the Holidays” with individual specials at participating bars and restaurants.

“It’s the last Friday before Christmas, a time when friends and relatives are in town for the holidays, so we wanted them to be able to come downtown and catch up at a local bar or restaurant that will be offering specials, appetizers and drinks,” Johnson said. “One more change this year is that wagon rides will be boarding at Country House Furniture on Trowbridge Street.”

The Regent Theatre is also joining the fun with “Fa La La Fridays offering free Christmas movies at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas;” Dec. 8 is “Frosty the Snowman;” Dec. 15 is “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” and Dec. 22 is “White Christmas.”

Special Christmas concert:

“Christmas Treasures” with Frederic and Ronza is Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Griswold Auditorium.

Concertgoers will experience the wonder of Christmas through music, dance and stories. The show features original music along with many Christmas favorites by the soulful duo, Frederic and Ronza.

Expressions Dance Academy will be delivering a spectacular performance. The Allegan Community Players also join the show with Christmas Treasures acts. All performances will reflect on the joy, excitement, and memories that surround the holiday season.

Tickets are $12 in advance through fredericandronza.­com, or can be purchased at Something Sweet in Allegan; $15 at the door, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult ticket. Santa will be making an appearance.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, the non-profit organization that provides a lifeline to victims of child abuse and neglect.

Coming in next week’s edition will be a listing of December hometown celebrations throughout Allegan County.