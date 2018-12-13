Allegan’s Brady Street lot goes on the market

The City of Allegan’s vacant Brady Street lot officially went on the market Dec. 5, with a request for proposals, or RFP, from developers open until Feb. 6, 2019.

The proposals will then be evaluated from Feb. 7 to March 8. The finalist will be notified March 19 to give a presentation to an evaluation committee between March and April. Terms of a redevelopment and purchase agreement will be finalized in May.

Allegan was one of only a few cities in the state selected to receive pro bono work from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help market the development of 101 Brady St. The lot is currently zoned C-1 in the city’s Central Business District and allows for a mixture of uses.

As part of the pro bono work, city staff, a group of community leaders, two council members, a representative from the Chamber of Commerce, a representative from the Allegan District Library, a realtor, a community member involved in neighborhood engagement, and the city’s development consultant discussed in general what kind of development they would like to see at the site.

The majority decided the lot should be developed into a mixed-use, multi-story building that is not just “more of the same” but a statement building that complements the river, the boardwalk and park space to the north.

This lot has not always been vacant. It’s been the location for the Goodwill Store, movie rentals, antiques, an upholstery shop, body shops, car dealers and even a cigar shop.

The city wants to make it productive again.

Council members at their Nov. 26 meeting were asked to approve the request for proposals. Nancy Ingalsbee at first did not want to vote because she had not had a chance to review it and said there were a lot of people who did not want the city to sell it.

The proposal wasn’t received until the day of the city council meeting because of a death in the family by the person preparing it. Mayor Rachel McKenzie said the council had previously given the city manager the directive to sell off all vacant city-owned property.

“We’re not selling it at this time,” she said. “It will come back to the council to review what developers want to do with it.”

Ingalsbee was adamant about not having a building taller than four stories but voted along with the rest of the council to move forward with seeking proposals.

City manager Joel Dye said he already had a few requests about the property being for sale but had told those interested to wait for the city seek proposals.

In anticipation of a sale, Allegan Art in the Park, a local artisan market that previously set up at the Brady Street lot, was approved to relocate to Rossman Park at Marshall (M-89) and 5th Street in Allegan. The market will be open on the last Sunday of the month in May, June, July, August and September.

Here’s some of what the request for developer qualifications says:

“The City of Allegan seeks developers for a city-owned property at 101 Brady St. This 0.41-acre parcel provides an opportunity to offer new-build retail/restaurant space, as well as housing and lodging options with riverfront views, in formats that are currently underserved by the local market.

“The site is the eastern gateway to Allegan’s historic downtown shopping and entertainment district. It includes 150 feet of frontage on the Kalamazoo River and Allegan Riverfront Boardwalk, offering unobstructed views of the river, and the iconic 2nd Street Bridge—a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. It is the eastern anchor to Allegan’s riverfront district, which contains placemaking amenities including an amphitheater, canoe/kayak launch, and zipline course.”

The city’s preferred development for this site would:

• Create new residential and/or lodging options in a multiplex or “Missing Middle” housing format;

• Provide a mix of uses to create vibrancy and year-round activation. The ground floor is an ideal location for high-visibility restaurant and/or retail space;

• Incorporate a creative design process that respects the historic character of downtown Allegan and its legacy buildings;

• Provide a connection between Brady Street and the Allegan Riverfront Boardwalk through incorporation of a plaza or similar amenity;

• Consider the important location of the subject site relative to the 2nd Street Bridge and Kalamazoo River in the building’s design. Proposals incorporating signature architectural treatments of the south and west facades are encouraged.

The city’s asking price, $25,912, is negotiable, and it is open to all reasonable offers in support of an optimal development plan. A range of incentives, at the local and state levels, may be leveraged as part of a negotiated predevelopment agreement. Preference will be given to projects with a mix of uses, and that creatively incorporate some or all of the provisions described above.

Several site precedent images were provided in the RFP. The images are of recently completed projects in Michigan that embody various aspects of the city’s vision.

If and when the RFP is posted to www.cityofallegan.org, it will be posted at this link.