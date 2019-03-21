Activities ramp up in Allegan as spring 2019 approaches

With the snow melted and warmer weather knocking on the door, the City of Allegan has some new and returning events to look forward to this spring and summer.

First up is “The April Series: Live Performances at the Griswold;” in May, the Locust Street Market will move to a new location; the new splash pad will be christened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in spring; “Rollin’ on the River” Friday night concert series will move to new hours; and the city is adding the Allegan Festival of Beers to the Riverfront Plaza lineup.

In an effort to expand entertainment offerings at Griswold Auditorium The April Series will feature live performances each Thursday in April with doors opening at 7 p.m. and show times at 8 p.m.

On April 4 is vintage blues and jazz musician Luke Winslow-King known for his slide guitar work.

April 11 is world renowned Americana and blues artist Lazer Lloyd.

April 18 is Asamu Johnson and The Associates of The Blues, who’ve been keeping the blues alive across the nation.

April 25 is E.G. Kight, singer/songwriter and guitarist, a preeminent voice in roots music, whose sound transcends musical boundaries blending blues, country, Americana, and southern rock.

Visit www.thegriswoldallegan.com for tickets or call (269) 673-3456.

Also in April on the last Friday is Girls Night Out, providing extended business hours, sales and specials.

In May, The Locust Street Market will no longer be on Locust Street. The Farmer’s Market will return in a different location, which is currently undecided.

Completed last November, the riverfront splash pad will be open for the first time with an official ribbon-cutting planned this spring.

If you haven’t been to the riverfront since last summer, come see why it has won state awards and is now vying on the national level. A pedestrian-activated gas fire pit has been added, as well as landscaping, a shade structure and additional tables and seating.

In celebration of the historic Second Street Bridge, Allegan’s centerpiece, Bridgefest will return on June 8 for a full day of activities for kids and adults, music, entertainment, food, beverages and fireworks.

Returning every Friday, June through August, is the “Rollin’ on the River” free outdoor concert series. Hours have been changed from 5 to 8 p.m. to 6 to 9 p.m. as requested by concertgoers.

Next door at Mahan Park, “Good Times at the Gazebo” will return each Saturday in July and August for free concerts at 7 p.m.

This year will mark the 10th annual July 3 Jubilee, Allegan’s Independence Day celebration. It features a parade, live entertainment, inflatables, zip lining with Allegan Event, the new splash pad and evening fireworks.

After the summer concerts wind down, a new event “Allegan Festival of Beers” has been added to continue the outdoor fun at Riverfront Plaza.

“It’s still in the baby stages right now, but we’ll be inviting breweries from Allegan County to showcase their signature brews and hope to have at least six breweries participate,” said promotions coordinator Parker Johnson. “Tantrick and Schaendorf breweries will definitely be there and we’ll have entertainment, too.”

All we need now is a mix of warmth and sunshine.

