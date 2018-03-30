Ace Aviation leaves Allegan city airport

Ace Aviation Inc. is no longer the fixed base operator of the City of Allegan’s Padgham Field Airport.

Ace president Derek Mulder terminated his contract with the city on March 2, saying he was offered a new opportunity for employment that he couldn’t refuse. To make a smooth transition, Mulder said he would be working with the city to transfer electronic payments of fuel sales over to the city and selling off his assets within 30 to 60 days.

The City Council authorized city manager Joel Dye, Department of Public Works director Aaron Haskin and the Airport Advisory Board to make the necessary decisions to keep the Allegan Airport operational as a general aviation airport.

The city will continue to sell aviation fuel on site and with a duo tank, consider other forms of fuel, including jet fuel or Swift fuel, a new unleaded high-octane gasoline. The fuel pump at the airport has the “self-serve” designation.

Ace Aviation also ran a flight school and provided aircraft maintenance services for hire. Those services will no longer be available.

Dye said very few cities Allegan’s size have a fixed base operator and he was confident with the city moving forward with operations; however, city council member Nancy Ingalsbee said it was just another job dumped on the department of public works without hiring extra help.

Charles Tripp said the Airport Advisory Board could handle much of the management and Dye said much of the maintenance issues were previously reported to the fixed based operator who would then contact Haskins; therefore, requests would now go directly to the city.

Currently there is a waiting list for the newer style airport hangars and only two of the old hangars are vacant.

The schedule for the construction of the new terminal building continues with bids for the 1,600-square-foot project being taken until April 18. The notice to begin construction is tentatively scheduled for July 20, 2018. The current terminal, built in 1970, lacks adequate room for a pilot lounge area, pilot flight planning area and American with Disabilities Act restrooms. The new terminal will provide those.

