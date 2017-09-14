9/11 attacks remembered at fairgrounds

8:46 a.m. was the time the first plane hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

For the past 16 years since that day, John Pigeon has commemorated that solemn morning by gathering every year next to the flagpole at 8:46 a.m. at the Historic Village at Allegan County Fairgrounds.

That’s where fairgoers will often find him demonstrating his Potawatomi Indian heritage as a master of black ash basketry during fair week.

With the flag at half-mast, Pigeon explained that this is where he was 16 years ago when first responders rushed into the towers to save lives and lost their own.

Pigeon’s son of the same name burned sage for cleansing and healing. Historic Village building coordinator Rodney Wall rang a bell 16 times.

“We honor those fallen, and the men and women who went in to rescue them, because they knew it was the right thing to do,” Pigeon said. “We pray for peace—especially on this day.”

Most everyone remembers where they were on 9/11 when 2,977 people were killed in terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pa.

Wall remembered that at the fairgrounds, it was senior citizen day and his wife first texted him that planes had hit the towers. The second text was when they began to fall.

“It was an eerie day here with a big blue sky and although we have an airport nearby, there were no planes in it since everything was grounded,” Wall said. “Everyone was glued to the TV in shock.”

A word was also said for those who continue to add to the death toll caused from illnesses tied to the exposure to debris.

“A dozen names were just added to the memorial board of first responders,” said Historic Village blacksmith Joe Rafacz. “The after effects also include youngsters growing up without their moms and dads and others missing the people who will never be seen again.”

Pigeon sang the Flag Song in Anishinaabe to honor the flag, commiserate and respect the nation, which is a nation of nations that now live in peace and freedom, he said. To the beat of a hand drum, he also sang the Prayer Song to send good, positive energy to those suffering the loss of loved ones.

Joy Richmond, who volunteers as a teacher in the historic village during fair week, added more prayers.

“On this morning on Sept. 11, Mother Nature has just given our country another big jolt,” she said referring to Hurricane Irma pounding Florida on the heels of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. “We need to show compassion for those victims, too.”

Pigeon asked, “God to watch over us as we try to lead a good life everyday and always be present in what we do.”

