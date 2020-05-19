22-year-old dies in Hamilton crash

A Pullman man died after running a stop sign in Fillmore Township, colliding with another vehicle Tuesday morning, May 19.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old male was driving southbound on 48th Street in Hamilton and crashed into a northbound vehicle on Lincoln Road (M-40). Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:42 a.m.

The 22 year old succumbed to his injuries and died on scene. The driver and passenger of the Lincoln Road vehicle received minor injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that disregarding the stop sign was a significant factor in the accident,” the police press release said, adding that it remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Police had not released the name of the driver by the time The Allegan County News went to press.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Hamilton Fire Department, and AMR.