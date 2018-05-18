2018 Boomer Bash offers something new
Older adults in Allegan County can learn something new, find something new or meet someone new at Boomer Bash 2018, on Thursday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1290 32nd St., Allegan.
Boomer bash is a free event open to adults aged 55 and older. It offers a continental breakfast, health screenings and exhibits, a chance to attend two different well-being workshops from a choice of 11, and live entertainment.
Here’s the schedule:
8-8:30 a.m. Check in and breakfast
8:30-8:45 a.m. Welcome by emcee Jay Follis, Gilmore Car Museum director of marketing.
11:30 a.m. Health screenings and exhibits
9:30-10:30 a.m. Workshops (session 1), which includes, “Essential Oils,” “Walk 15,” “Gourmet Cooking,” HomeFit, “Don’t Be A Victim,” “Create a Masterpiece” or “Think First to Prevent Falls.”
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Workshops (session 2) which includes “Essential Oils,” “Balance: Body, Mind,” Genealogy, HomeFit, “Bring Birds to Your Yard,” “Create a Masterpiece,” or “Stop the Bleed!”
12-12:30 p.m. Lunch sponsored by Allegan General Hospital
1:30 p.m. Entertainment by Sentimental Journey
Wishbone Animal Shelter will be onsite to assist with finding a “Furever Friend,” outside the door by the stage.
Allegan County Transportation will be providing free transportation to Allegan County residents. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday, May 25. Call (269) 673-4229 or (877) 788-2287.
Due to varying class sizes, workshop registration is limited but accommodations for top choices will be a priority. To register online go to www.allegancounty.org/events/bb. Email confirmation makes participants eligible for express check-in.
