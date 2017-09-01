2017 Bridge Walk in Allegan will span five bridges

Positively Allegan is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an expanded bridge walk crossing five bridges in downtown Allegan.

Get your red, white and blue on and join the two-mile walk that starts on the Riverfront at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

The route will cross the Iron Bridge on Second Street, double back to cross the Mill District bridge, double back to follow the Water Street boardwalk, cross the Monroe/ Grand/ Water Street Bridge, follow River and North streets, cross the Jaycee Park trestle bridge, follow Monroe and Walnut streets to the library, and cross the boardwalk bridge back to the Riverfront.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the last weekend of summer,” said promotions coordinator Parker Johnson. “The walk will be marked with blue and white on the pavement and flags will also line the way so it’s a red, white and blue for Labor Day.”

While the Iron Bridge will be closed to traffic for the event, the other bridges will not be closed, therefore walkers and traffic in the area should use caution.

After the walk, live entertainment will perform on the Riverfront Stage. The Clearwater/Burza Project includes Jeff and Sheila Clearwater and Matt and Ryan Burza from 7 to 9 p.m.

A beer garden will be available as well as food by Dulac’s River Dogs and Big Moe’s BBQ.

A dunk tank will be benefiting Positive Options.

No registration is required; this event is free for all ages. IDs will be checked at the beer garden.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.