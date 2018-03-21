1981 Allegan fire truck stays in the family

Allegan Fire District’s surplus Engine 11 will be receiving some sentimental love and care after two former Allegan firefighters purchased the 1981 Pierce pumper.

Father and son, Ron and Shaun Luyk, both former deputy fire chiefs for Allegan, drove 550 miles from Nashville, Tenn. to transfer ownership on Thursday, March 8.

Another son of Ron’s is Matt Luyk, who was also a firefighter for five years before joining the Allegan Police Department.

Ron served on the department for 10 years and was deputy fire chief from 2010-2013. He has since retired and moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla. As the department’s former photographer, he has found 183 photos of the truck with one of the three Luyks driving or running hoses from it.

That’s why, when they get the truck back to the Nashville area, it will be renamed Luyk FD and live a leisurely life of blowing its air horn.

In 1999, Shaun’s made his first fire call with the fire department in the 1981 pumper. Like an old friend, it’s been with him through life’s ups and downs.

In 2007, Shawn was behind the wheel of the fire truck for the funeral procession that carried the casket of fellow firefighter Troy Tyo. Tyo was murdered by his ex-wife and her husband. Both are serving life in prison.

Shaun was deputy fire chief from 2007-2009. He left the department for mortuary school and is now the manager of Hendersonville Memory Gardens and Funeral Home in Hendersonville, Tenn. where he is also a volunteer firefighter.

When asked if he had a big enough garage to fit the truck in, he said, “Nope—it’ll stay at the funeral home alongside Johnny Cash and June Carter,”

Eighteen miles northeast of downtown Nashville, the town and cemetery are full of country music celebrities who all love their parades.

While parade goers will see the Luyk family name on the front of Engine 11, as it rolls by, they’ll see “Allegan” still stenciled on the sides of its cab.

The truck was declared surplus in May 2017. Allegan Fire Chief Nick Brink said the Luyks gave a much higher bid than other bidders.

“It came from one owner with low mileage and it even comes with the original blueprints and maintenance logs,” Shaun said.

