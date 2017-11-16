12-year-old champions recognition of Vietnam vets

With about 70 people gathered on a 20-degree morning on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Riverfront Veteran’s Memorial in Allegan, Alice Kraatz, a 12-year-old student from Portage North Middle School, stepped to the podium and asked the public to sign her petition.

Alice was successful in getting a one-year resolution passed to make March 29, 2017, Vietnam Veterans Day in Michigan and is now promoting House Bill 5135 to get an annual day of recognition for the contributions and sacrifices of American troops who served in Vietnam.

March 29, 1973, was the day the last American troops left South Vietnam and the day the final POW returned to American soil, ending nearly a decade of American military intervention in that country.

Alice said although she wasn’t born yet when the conflict in Vietnam was waged, she learned the veterans didn’t get the recognition they deserved when they returned home, so she decided to do something about it.

After some research, she discovered 42 states and Puerto Rico observed Vietnam Veterans Day and Michigan was not one of them. Bringing the omission to her State Senator Margaret O’Brien, they were able to get a one-year resolution passed.

Alice, who is the vice president of her local chapter of Children of the American Revolution, said she was able to stand on the Senate floor when Senate Resolution 35 was presented.

“It received a standing ovation,” she said.

Now HB 5135 is being sponsored for permanent establishment. It will die if it doesn’t get attention from the public.

“We need 1,000 signatures by Jan.1 to get a public hearing on the bill,” she said. “The men and women who served so faithfully in Vietnam did not return to the welcome home they deserved—we cannot change that but we can do something about how they are recognized in the future.

“To my generation they are all heroes.”

A link to the petition is at www.facebook.com/KzooTribute.

Attending the Veteran’s Day observance, State Rep. Mary Whiteford was one of the 70 co-sponsors of the bill.

Whiteford said after losing many World War II and Korean veterans, Vietnam veterans are now the largest group of vets with about 250,000 in Michigan alone.

She thanked Alice for her advocacy and said Alice would later in the day be at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo interviewing the first World War II veteran to enter Hiroshima in the occupation. The interview will be submitted to the Library of Congress.

Also in Bronson Park, a luminarium was held to commemorate the centennial of the first World War from 1917 to 1919, and in Washington, D.C., ground was broken for a long overdue National World War I Memorial.

Closer to home, Whiteford said Medal of Honor recipient, James McCloughan of Casco Township couldn’t attend Allegan’s ceremony because he was speaking at two universities and teaching was important to him. She said like Jim, many veterans saw their friends die in battle which now weighs heavy on them. And like Jim, none see themselves as heroes.

“They say they did nothing special—just stayed alive,” she said. “Today we thank those who are here today and let them know every little thing they’ve done is important.”

Whiteford presented a flag that flew over the Capitol to Pete Antkoviak on behalf of American Legion Oscar Briggs Post 89. Antkoviak was also presented a thank you card signed by ceremony participants for faithfully acting as master of ceremonies for both Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day in Allegan for the past 20 years.

Antkoviak was humbled and reminded anyone who would like to step in to take over to please do so.

He said Veteran’s Day shouldn’t be confused with Memorial Day when the deceased are honored.

“This is a happy day when we honor living service members as well as those who died,” he said. “We honor those who served in battle and those who served in any capacity.”

Veteran’s Day originally started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, at the end of “The Great War.” It became an annual observance in 1926, and a national holiday in 1938, when the word “Armistice” was replaced with “Veterans.”

