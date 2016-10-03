‘Willy Wonka’ fundraiser helps Allegan Alternative High School

Allegan Alternative High School is hosting the 1971 classic film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. at the Regent Theatre.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for this fundraiser to benefit the school’s Mind, Body, Spirit Initiative. Admission is by donation only and contributions up to $2,500 will be matched by Modern Woodmen of America through Katherine D. Lake.

Just like the movie, a chocolate bar can be purchased for a chance to find a Golden Ticket prize. Other local sponsors have contributed to the rental of the space and prizes for purchasers of a lucky golden ticket.

Students will be manning the ticket booth and ushering. Employees will be selling concessions for the Regent.

“We wanted a family-friendly movie and one that would draw people,” said Laura Feffer, Allegan Alternative High School principal. “The Regent Manager recommended it, plus it may be slightly timely.”

With Gene Wilder recently passing away, the movie is also a tribute to the man who first brought Willy Wonka to life on the big screen. In it, five youngsters find “golden tickets” in their chocolate bars, winning a tour of the strangest chocolate factory in the world.

For many alternative school students, The Mind, Body, Spirit Initiative is their “golden ticket.” It features guest speakers, guest artists, increased extra curricular activities and a new partnership with Pathways counseling services. The idea is to open the mind for education by balancing the body and spirit.

“The 2015-2016 was our first year formally implementing Mind, Body and Spirit programming into our school. As a result, we were able to offer our students more than 20 support services and enrichment activities,” Feffer said. “We have seen improvements in discipline and attendance; teachers report increased engagement in class and students report feeling supported at school.

“Additionally, we have forged growing partnerships with numerous community organizations.”

Students are reciprocating the community involvement in the classroom by hosting blood drives, park cleanups, neighborhood trash pickups and plantings at the community garden.

For those who would like to show their support of the program, but are unable to attend the movie, donations can be sent to Allegan Public Schools ATTN: Alternative High Fundraiser. No amount is too small.

