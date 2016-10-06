‘Safe Routes to School’ grant would add sidewalks around Allegan

A coalition of school and community officials in Allegan hope to win a grant to help add and improve sidewalks near several schools.

George Mohr is director of state federal grants with Allegan Public Schools and is also a member of the Safe Routes to School Committee. He told Allegan Township board members Monday, Oct. 3, the committee was beginning the grant application submission process Oct. 17.

“We’re looking at another go-around with this grant,” Mohr said, detailing an estimated $300,000 in work to sidewalks near Dawson and West Ward elementary schools as well as L.E. White Middle School.

Grants of up to $200,000 can be used to fund projects that benefit students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Per its website, “Safe Routes to School aims to create safe, convenient and fun opportunities for children to bicycle and walk to and from schools. The goal is to reverse the decline in children walking and bicycling to schools, increase kids’ safety and reverse the alarming nationwide trend toward childhood obesity and inactivity.”

The grants are federal money dispersed by the Michigan Department of Transportation in cooperation with the Michigan Fitness Foundation, created in 1994 as a nonprofit to expedite the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports’ policies and programs.

Mohr said this would be the area’s second Safe Routes grant. The first several years ago widened sidewalks in and around Hillside Learning and Behavior Center and down water tower hill.

The Safe Routes committee formed with members from local government, the schools and parents

Township supervisor Steve Schulz, also on the committee, said meetings throughout the last year-and-a-half had brought the plans to this point.

Mohr said planning began with simply wanting to put in sidewalks along Lincoln Street (M-89/M-40) near the high school. That expanded during the planning process to include other sets of sidewalk.

Sections include:

• Lincoln from Grant to somewhat west of 116th Avenue, east side

• Delano between Sherman and Davis, south side

• Goodrich between Academy and 115th Avenue, both sides

• Academy between Goodrich and Sherman, both sides

• 115th Avenue between the bowling alley and the high school parking lot, both sides

If the community wins the competitive grant, the township together with the City of Allegan will pay to provide the 20 percent match and engineering costs, expected to total approximately $100,000. Based on the location of all the segments of work, the township would pay 60 percent of that cost, the city 40 percent.

The application will be finalized by Oct. 31; revisions to it will be turned in by Nov. 28. By early January, grant winners are expected to be announced. Construction would begin next summer at the earliest.

Mohr said the city and the township will be expected to maintain the sidewalks after they’re constructed. Schulz said the township was exploring contracting with the city for snow removal since the city already had equipment to handle that.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.