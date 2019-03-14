Home / News / ‘Safe Routes’ work already underway in Allegan
This tree was recently cut down along 115th Avenue west of L.E. White Middle School. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

‘Safe Routes’ work already underway in Allegan

March 14, 2019 - 12:07
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

The Safe Routes to School project will not, as previously supposed, require Allegan township and city to front the cost of the sidewalk work.

At the Allegan Township board meeting March 4, supervisor Steve Schulz corrected what he had announced.

“I’ve learned that it is not a reimbursement grant,” he said.

The project will add sidewalks near Dawson and West Ward elementary schools and L.E. White Middle School using a $650,000 grant. It is slated for construction this year and work has already begun to clear trees in the area of the work.

The township and city split the cost of the engineering designs created by engineering firm Prein & Newhof. There are no matching funds required.

Read more about the project here; it has been in development for nearly two years.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here