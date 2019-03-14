‘Safe Routes’ work already underway in Allegan

The Safe Routes to School project will not, as previously supposed, require Allegan township and city to front the cost of the sidewalk work.

At the Allegan Township board meeting March 4, supervisor Steve Schulz corrected what he had announced.

“I’ve learned that it is not a reimbursement grant,” he said.

The project will add sidewalks near Dawson and West Ward elementary schools and L.E. White Middle School using a $650,000 grant. It is slated for construction this year and work has already begun to clear trees in the area of the work.

The township and city split the cost of the engineering designs created by engineering firm Prein & Newhof. There are no matching funds required.

